Who could be exiting the Arsenal Women squad in the winter transfer window?

Though I’m convinced the current Arsenal Women squad will be strong given the quality players at the club after the summer transfer window of 2023, I can’t say I am opposed to it being strengthened further.

Everyone is waiting to see who the Gunner Women will sign this winter. Many believe Mary Earp’s change of agency indicates she is finally ready to push for a Manchester United exit, with Arsenal tipped to be her desired next destination. There’s also mention of Emily Fox, a US international, being signed. As we wait for confirmation of any deals, Eidevall intimated recently that there may also be exits: “The squad is not permanent. I can see players in and out of the winter transfer window.”

We can anticipate an Arsenal departure. According to Emma Sanders, Arsenal winger Gio Queiroz is looking for a loan exit this winter. The 20-year-old Brazilian had a loan deal with Tottenham that fell through during the previous transfer window, and it is expected that Arsenal’s North London rivals will return for her this winter.

With Alessia Russo, Stina Blackstenius, Cloe Lacasse, Beth Mead, Caitlin Foord, and Vivianne Miedema in Arsenal’s attack, it will be difficult for the Brazilian to break into the Arsenal lineup at the moment. She will benefit greatly from game time on loan. Hopefully she will succeed, and pick up a lot of WSL experience.

So who could be leaving our Gunners?

Gio Queiroz – hopefully a loan deal will be secured for this young player.

Manuela Zinsberger – could leave in this window but I think more likely in the summer.

Stina Blackstenius – controversial this one but Stina has been somewhat usurped with the arrival of Alessia Russo . And with Mead & Miedema returning to full fitness, she could lose more game time..

Kim Little – our long-time captain turned 33 in June 2023. Could we see Kim retire? Move into a different role within the team?

What do you think Gooners? If Eidevall brings players in over the winter transfer window, he must also let some go to make some space..

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….