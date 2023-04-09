Who could become Arsenal Women’s new striker this summer? by Michelle

Currently the Arsenal women, like all the women’s teams, are on international break. What a boring weekend if you were eager to watch them this weekend. But why get bored when we can discuss one or two things about Eidevall and his side?

Let’s talk about Eidevall revolutionising his attack in the upcoming summer transfer window, by adding another reliable goal source to his squad. In the winter, Arsenal wanted to sign a striker for various reasons; moves for Manchester United’s Alessia Russo (Arsenal were ready to break the bank for her) and Lyon’s Signe Bruun failed to materialise. Arsenal have coped well without these deals, even in the absence of Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, but the feeling is that at least one striker should be signed in the summer. So who should they sign?

Personally, I’d want Eidevall to sign one of these three strikers:

1. PSG’s Kadidiatou Diani: The 28-year-old is ruling the French Division 1 women’s league with her brilliant goal-scoring ability. In 17 games this term, she has 17 goals and 7 assists, which is just incredible. She should be a player Arsenal considers, not just because she has shown she may join Eidevall’s project with a bag full of goals, but because she may be available on the cheap as PSG are set to part ways with her when her deal expires on June 30th. Diani is probably looking for a new home, and I would like Arsenal to try and convince her to join them.

2. Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly: The 31-year-old should be a player Arsenal should consider. Yes, her age may be an issue, but Arsenal could bring her on board and give her a 3-year deal. In 17 games, she has managed 13 goals for this resurgent Villa side – that’s only two less than WSL leading scorer Khadija Shaw. Villa could be a big force next season, and Arsenal could mitigate that by stealing one of their reasons for being good. In Daly, Arsenal could not just be adding goals and experience to their team but they could also be signing a player who could play in different positions, across attack and defence.

3. Manchester United’s Alessia Russo: The 24-year-old was Eidevall’s first pick in the winter for his attack. Arsenal were keen to break the bank and sign Russo in a record deal; unfortunately, that deal didn’t go through, but it could this summer. Russo has managed eight goals in 15 games; her numbers may not be headline worthy, but you just have to watch her to imagine how good she has the potential to be. With her contract at Manchester United expiring in July, they have struggled and failed to convince her to renew it for months now. Is it time for Arsenal to make another move this summer?

Of these three players, who would you want Arsenal to do all they can to bring on board? I’d pick Diani; what about you? You can also tell us about someone who’s not on the list..

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

