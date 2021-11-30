Who could replace Bukayo Saka in Arsenal’s game at Man United?

Three players who can replace Saka against Manchester United By Sylvester Kwentua

Hello friends. Ever since Saka was substituted against Newcastle on Saturday , I have been searching virtually every sports website, waiting to read the good news that Saka’s injury was not as bad as initially feared. However, with just two days to the game against Manchester United, Saka’s involvement in the game on Thursday is still uncertain, and the club have not revealed the results of his tests.

Bukayo Saka has played a strong part in Arsenal’s revival recently, and it will break his manager’s and fan’s hearts, if he is unable to shake this injury in time to get involved in the Manchester united game. But if he is not able to get fit in time for the game on Thursday, these are the players that can be called into action against Manchester United, and I am sure these players can do a good job.

Martinelli: Gabriel Martinelli is an enigma and if he is asked to start in place of Saka on Arsenal’s left attacking position, he is surely going to do a good job. This Brazilian skillful burden of talents is a good attacker; he can score, he can create chances for his team and can also cause problems for opposition defenders. Against Newcastle, he came on and proved to Arteta why he should be considered for more games.

If Saka can’t shake up his injury in time for Thursday, then Martinelli should play from the left, Lacazette in the center and Pepe from the right. I know a lot fans won’t like to see Pepe play, unfortunately he still remains an Arsenal player at the moment and he will still play games this season.

Nketiah: If Arsenal is looking at fielding a youthful team that can disturb Man United, then Nketiah should replace Lacazette in the aforementioned tactical suggestion I made earlier. Martinelli remains at the left wing, while Nketiah plays from the center, flanked by an equally youthful but fast winger! Pepe anyone?

Odegaard: In the summer when Arsenal indicated interest in signing Odegaard on a permanent deal, I was among those who felt Arsenal didn’t really need him, not because he was not good enough for Arsenal, but because Arsenal had enough midfielders at that time, who could run a whole season. However, he signed for Arsenal and he is a strong member of Arteta’s first team. With this fact established, Odegaard then should be ready to fight his heart out for a regular shirt whenever he is called upon by Arteta.

Yes, the few games he has been involved in this season, he played well, that’s why I insist that if Saka can’t make it on Thursday, then Odegaard should be moved to the left side of a three man attack, allowing Martinelli to focus on scoring goals against Manchester United on Thursday.