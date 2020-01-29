Who deserves to be awarded the Arsenal player of the month?

22 Comments

Who is your player of the month among the players listed on the official Arsenal website?

It is that time again where fans are asked to vote for their Arsenal player of the month. The opportunity for supporters to come out and say who has impressed them the most in the past month. The official Arsenal website has come out with a list of four players; who are all potential winners.

Lucas Torreira: The Uruguayan has proven himself to be a reliable player ever since his arrival at the Emirates. There is this charisma with which he plays. He is a hard tackler of the ball and he is good in attack. He won the player of the month for December and in all honesty, he deserved it. He is one player who has improved on his game and has made dropping him difficult for Arteta. Would you vote for Lucas again or would you rather vote for the next person on the list?

Bukayo Saka: With 14 Premiership appearances, 2 FA Cup appearances and 2 EFL appearances this season, Saka seems to be the player that has shone the most from Arsenal’s academy this season. He has 3 goals in all competitions to his name. Against Bournemouth in the FA cup last Monday, he scored a wonderful goal. It is a good thing he is on this list but the question is, has he done enough to win the January player of the month?

Gabriel Martinelli: The Brazilian wonderkid, who is beginning to form a deadly partnership with Saka, has all the stuff found in young, talented footballers. He has the pace; this was obvious in the game against Chelsea where he ran half the length of the pitch to score a beautiful goal. He is a good goal scorer and he is a good dribbler of the ball. With 21 appearances and 10 goals in all competition this season, the talented kid has done enough to win all the accolades he is currently enjoying. Is he your choice for the January player of the month?

Granit Xhaka: The player who divides opinions among the Arsenal fans, has deservedly found himself in contention for the January player of the month. He has really improved his game since the arrival of Mikel Arteta. He played so well against Chelsea; especially when he was used as an emergency defender, after the red card to David Luiz. He has had his issues with Arsenal fans in the past but based on how his game has improved recently, I am sure no Arsenal fan would frown at him being awarded the player of the month.

Sylvester Kwentua

Updated: January 29, 2020 — 4:41 pm

22 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Eddie
    Eddie

    According to Ornstein, we should be signing Soares tomorrow or next. It’s getting done either ways. 5million which covers his salary also.
    Plus it puts us in pole position to sign him for free at the ending of the season if he performs.
    I hope this means AMN gets his chance in the middle, or maybe he gets to fill in for Pepe once a while on the wings.
    But I’m satisfied with our business dealings this Jan if we get Soares too

    Reply
  2. James
    James

    Granit Xhaka for me. He had a very ugly fallout with the fans, ex players and the club hierachy, battled depression, came back and did his job with a smile on his face like nothing happened. In Brendah’s own words Granit has shown alot of CHARACTER😂

    Reply
    1. Shakir
      Shakir

      Agreed

      Reply
  3. Sue
    Sue

    Martinelli, for me.. that goal (& celebration) at SB clinched it… 👍

    Reply
  4. Innit
    Innit

    Lacazette. He was stellar this month

    Watch out Aubameyang

    Reply
    1. Admin Martin
      Admin Martin

      naughty

      Reply
      1. Joshua Solomon
        Joshua Solomon

        For me is Gabriel Martinelli

        Reply
  5. RSH
    RSH

    Torreira is the hardest working man on the pitch consistently. Xhaka, Martinelli, and Saka all had good months as well. Hopefully things start going our way in terms of results soon.

    Reply
  6. Grandad
    Grandad

    Soares hasbeen”rubbish” this season according to a close friend who is long standing Southampton supporter.According to him he is no longer the player he was and is Not in the same league as Yan Valery.Before anyone shoots me down I am just the messenger in this case.

    Reply
    1. arie82
      arie82

      It not like he will be our main rb
      Just 3rd backup to bellerin and amn, since chamber is already out this season

      Reply
      1. RSH
        RSH

        i assumed he would be 2nd backup, and AMN would be used in midfield again. Kind of felt like AMN was starting to finally grow in that position, but ah well.

        Reply
    2. AY75
      AY75

      He’s probably just going to be back up…. well, maybe unless he does enough to oust the starter…. I’m hoping we’ll sign Mativyenko too

      Reply
  7. James
    James

    Soares couldnt make SOTON’s bench. anyone seen any latest videos of him? I mean this guy went completely MIA! Was he condemned to the reserves? Just curious nothing personal.

    Reply
    1. Sue
      Sue

      Didn’t he go on loan to Inter??

      Reply
      1. Sue
        Sue

        And tbh, I’m surprised Liverpool didn’t go for him!!

        Reply
  8. Admin Martin
    Admin Martin

    And another article that just flies off topic

    Reply
  9. Grandad
    Grandad

    Sorry Admin.My vote goes to Saka.

    Reply
  10. jon fox
    jon fox

    Well Sylvester, I am sorry to tell you that I am indeed frowning, even at the RIDICULOUS mention of the immobile Xhaka in your list. So you are quite mistaken when you say that no Arsenal fan should frown at the prospect of Xhaka a being awarded player of the month. I AM ALSO FROWNING AT MY OWN STUPIDITY IN EVEN DEBATING WITH SOMEONE SO OUT OF TOUCH WITH TEAM REALITY AS YOU.
    My choice would be Martinelli, narrowly in front of Saka with Torreira third. So your list was 75% sensible and 25% daft.

    Reply
    1. Admin Martin
      Admin Martin

      Jon, it was not his list, it was the list on Arsenal.com as he said so right at the start of the article. Your comments were unnecessary.

      Reply
      1. jon fox
        jon fox

        THEN I SHOULD FROWN AT ARSENAL.COM AND I APOLOGISE , THIS TIME, TO SYLVESTER.

        Reply
  11. Ajibade Olasunkanmi Lateef
    Ajibade Olasunkanmi Lateef

    I vote for GABI

    Reply
  12. Julius
    Julius

    I vote for xhaka

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.