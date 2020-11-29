Who do Arsenal fans want to win between Chelsea and Tottenham today?

Arsenal are currently 8 points behind the League leaders Liverpool at the moment, but the Scousers will definitely be demoted to second place later this afternoon when our two biggest rivals, Tottenham and Chelsea, meet at Stamford Bridge to slug it out for a place at the pinnacle this evening.

Tottenham are on a great run of 8 unbeaten since losing to Everton on the opening day, while Chelsea are 7 unbeaten since losing to Liverpool at Anfield.

Chelsea are favourites with the bookies, but that may just be because they are the home side but, as we have seen, there is little advantage for that when there are no fans in the ground to provide the”12th man”.

Everyones favourite manager Jose Mourinho, was asked by SkySports whether he thought Lampard would be fearful of coming up against Mourinho’s rejuvenated side, and he said: “You’ll have to ask Frank if they fear us or not,”

“But I don’t think fear is the right word at this level. We don’t fear anyone.”

“We respect their potential and I think they respect our potential. Honestly, I don’t think they believe they are going to play an easy opponent,”

“I would love them to feel that way, but I don’t think they do. Frank is a man with a lot of experience in football and I think they know we are a difficult team that is capable to go there and win.”

So we have an intriguing contest ahead, and of course Frank knows all about how the “Special One” works, having been under his wing for many many years at Chelsea.

Whatever happens, Arsenal are still going to need to beat Wolves after this game to try and maintain some sort of pace in the League, so perhaps we would prefer a draw so no-one pulls to far ahead.

What would like to be the result between Chelsea and Spurs?