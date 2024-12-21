Who do Arsenal need to sign this January to reignite our title charge?

If there was a season Arsenal were to win the Premier League, it was this one. Over the last two seasons, our Gunners have had a huge stake in the title race. They missed out by 5 points in 2022-23 and by just 2 points last season.

This season, things seem to have aligned for our Gunners to win the league. Their main rivals, Manchester City, lost their key player Rodri to injury early on in the season. Many predicted they would lose their way following that injury, and they did just that.

Arsenal were expected to be at their best and take advantage of Manchester City’s slip. Unfortunately, they haven’t been at their peak. Instead of our Gunners stepping up in a season where Manchester City were sure to drop points, it is Liverpool who have done so.

The Reds are 6 points ahead of our boys and have played a game less, and interestingly, Chelsea are also 4 points ahead of us.

Injuries and a lack of clinical edge have seen Arsenal not be as strong as we hoped they would be.

As skipper Martin Ødegaard suggests, Arsenal need to focus on themselves to get back on track and mount a serious title charge. He recently admitted, “Whatever the other teams are doing, we can’t control it. We have to look at ourselves, make sure we improve and sharpen our game in the key moments.”

Even if they focus on themselves, the club needs to support them. In the winter transfer window, it may come down to how ambitious the Arsenal decision-makers are in giving Mikel Arteta the extra firepower in the title race.

We’re around 10 days away from the winter transfer window. If I were to tell the Arsenal decision-makers to prove they want the Premier League title like we do, here are the deals I’d like them to close.

I’d love them to be bold and go for Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo (and a loan deal for a striker). It is suggested he may be available for £50 million. Arsenal lack threat in the final third; they need someone who can replicate Bukayo Saka’s influence. Semenyo has that ability.

In fact, as per Statman Dave, “Semenyo has the most carries leading to a shot (22) and the most carries leading to a chance (14) of all players in the Premier League so far this season.” As ambipedal as he is, he can play anywhere (left wing or as a #8) and elevate this Arsenal attack that has held us back.

Other than Semenyo, who will be unlocking the tightest defenses, Osimhen, a proven goal machine, can be signed on loan with an option to buy if he meets certain conditions. He can audition for the second half of the season; if he wins favor, he stays. If not, the club can sign one of Gyökeres or Isak.

The 2024-25 league title — how much do the Arsenal decision-makers want it? Because if Arteta is supported, he will surely pip this Liverpool team, who are almost (hopefully!) certain to slip and lose their grip in the title race over the next few months.

