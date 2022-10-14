Who do Arsenal need to take us to the next level?

Aside from the blip at Old Trafford, the start Arsenal have made to the season is a cause for celebration, but also rumination. What do we need in terms of player acquisition to sustain this level and push for the title in the coming seasons?

Whilst we continue to enjoy our stay at the head of the Premier League, I don’t think any sensible Arsenal supporter truly believes we will be there come the end of the season. But we have demonstrated that we are capable of achieving a Top 4 finish. Tactics, formations, managers aside, what players and positions could Arteta look to strengthen in the January and summer transfer windows? He certainly seems to have his heart set on bringing in another winger.

Personally, and this is something I advocated before the last window closed, we should be seriously considering Jonathon David from Lille. Last season he was amongst the leaders in Europe for pressing statistics and has hit the net with impressive reliability. Also, I read an article where it stated that he has admitted to being a fan of Arsenal.

Having seen him a few times for Lille, I think he would be a tremendous addition to our Frontline. He drifts wide, can hold up play, and never appears to shirk his defensive duties. He seems a great fit and could be interchangable with Jesus, or play alongside him. I really like Eddie Nketiah and I’m glad Arteta is giving him more game time this season, but unfortunately I don’t think he is good enough if we truly want to challenge for the league and in Europe.

Also, seeing as we appear to be living in the age of the wingback. Players such as Jõao Cancelo and Reece James are few and far between but it is an area of the pitch that has been under more scrutiny. Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu have proven themselves to be worthy contenders for those positions, with Ben White and Zinchenko probably just ahead of them in Arteta’s thinking. So, for me, I think we are well catered for in the fullback/wingback positions.

William Saliba has been outstanding so far this season. So much so, he has shone a torch on Gabriel’s shortcomings. They have struck up a great looking partnership, but perhaps he deserves someone on his level. Perhaps Arsenal deserves that. I certainly think Aaron Ramsdale needs it!

And lastly, midfield. With the resurgence of the beautifully predictable, psychologically imbalanced Granit Xhaka, this has become less pressing, especially with Zinchenko so keen to fill the role our on-field leader/enforcer, box-to-box, needless yellow card-taking hero currently inhabits. We have been linked recently with the Italian Manuel Locatelli and he would certainly do for me.

What are your thoughts?