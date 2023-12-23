Who do you believe is Arsenal Women’s most consistent signing of 2023?

It’s almost been a year since Arsenal Women signed one of their best midfielders, Dutch international Victoria Pelova. Since her debut as a Gunner, the 24-year-old has clearly been a hit.

In 2023, Pelova made 35 Arsenal appearances in all competitions, including 18 starts in 22 WSL appearances and 23 starts in all competitions. She is technically skilled, and her passing skills, ability to take the ball in tight spaces, dribbling ability, and capacity to create and score goals are propelling Arsenal’s Women’s midfield to new heights.

Before securing a place in Arsenal’s engine room, Pelova was tested on the right flank and as a playmaker. Not to mention, in her last few international outings for the Netherlands, she’s also played as a right back defender.

So, what is Victoria’s favourite position on the pitch? Speaking to the Athletic , she claimed that she simply enjoys being a midfielder and that she now feels Jonas Eidevall has acknowledged this.

“I found it very hard,” she says, “because I had never played on the right wing. You have to start at a higher level in a new team in a new position. I wanted to play, so I just did it, but after Wolfsburg and especially this season, I’ve shown I’m a midfielder. I think Jonas agrees, too.”

Speaking about her technical ability: “I had that already. It must be instinct. If coaches give me too much information, it doesn’t help me.”

Regarding Pelova’s best position, Eidevall recently stated via Arsenal.com , “Lately, we think she gives most value to the team playing in central midfield. I’ve been very impressed with her. She’s game-intelligent, has great technique, and is good both on and off the ball.

“She is a great technical player, is street-smart on the pitch, but, my god, she runs too—and that’s important. We need that, and that’s why she has been a really strong player for us lately.”

Though it’s very early days for Arsenal Women’s summer-signings such as Alessia Russo, Amanda Ilestedt, Cloe Lacasse, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Laia Codina, all have also been excellent for Arsenal’s 2023 women’s signings, but don’t you believe Pelova is Arsenal’s most consistent 2023 signing?

