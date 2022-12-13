Who do you think deserves Arsenal Women’s November Player of the Month? by Michelle

You can now vote for who you think is Arsenal’s women’s Player of the Month for November.

Arsenal Women played only three games in November with the international break being 7th-15th November. Arsenal kicked off November with a dominant 4-0 win away to Leicester City, at King Power Stadium. 40,000 fans then joined us at Emirates Stadium to support our Gunners when we narrowly lost 3-2 to Manchester United in the Women’s Super League, before bouncing back with a draw away to Juventus, in Turin, to remain top of Group C in the Champions League.

But who do you think has been Arsenal Women’s outstanding player from these four contenders across those 3 November matches?

Frida Maanum was chosen by fans as Arsenal’s Player of the Month for October and she has carried that fantastic form into November, with two goals, one assist and absolutely vital performances across the midfield

was chosen by fans as Arsenal’s Player of the Month for October and she has carried that fantastic form into November, with two goals, one assist and absolutely vital performances across the midfield In her seventh year with Arsenal, Katie McCabe has been ever-dependable no matter where she plays on the pitch, and there has been some shuffling off positions due to the number of injuries within the squad. With tackles galore, chances created and completed passes, McCabe is one of the most versatile players in the whole of the Women’s Super League.

has been ever-dependable no matter where she plays on the pitch, and there has been some shuffling off positions due to the number of injuries within the squad. With tackles galore, chances created and completed passes, McCabe is one of the most versatile players in the whole of the Women’s Super League. Arsenal stalwart Lia Walti, who was named Player of the Match this weekend when Arsenal won away at Aston Villa 4-1 (December though so can’t be counted lol!) has recorded 11 tackles and 145 touches across Arsenal’s three matches, being absolutely indispensable to Eidevall’s side in the middle of the park again and again and AGAIN

who was named Player of the Match this weekend when Arsenal won away at Aston Villa 4-1 (December though so can’t be counted lol!) has recorded 11 tackles and 145 touches across Arsenal’s three matches, being absolutely indispensable to Eidevall’s side in the middle of the park again and again and AGAIN Laura Wienroither scored her first goal for our Gunners in fabulous style with a volley in against Manchester United. Full-back Weinrother also made many tackles, blocks and interceptions down the right wing for Arsenal’s defensive unit

Click here to see Arsenal’s 4 nominee’s in action and place your vote! It’s a tough one with such a choice of talent but I’m going for Lia Walti.. What about you?

