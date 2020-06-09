Who do you think is our best bargain signing under Arsene Wenger?

Arsenal has signed some of the Premier League’s best bargain stars in recent memory.

One thing that Arsene Wenger was continuously accused of was his reluctance to open the cheque book to make big signings.

The Frenchman was often forced to pay over the odds for some players towards the end of his reign, however, he made a fair amount of bargain signings for the Gunners over the years and some have made the list of bargain Arsenal signings according to Sun Sports.

The website published a starting XI of the top bargain signings that we have made as a club, and I’d love to get your opinion as to which of them you think was the best signings.

The defence was made up of Jens Lehmann (£3.15m), Emmanuel Eboue (1.98m), Gael Clichy (£338,000), Kolo Toure (£167,000), and Sol Campbell, Free.

The midfield was made up of Freddie Ljungberg (£4.05m), Gilberto Silva (£6.21m), Cesc Fabregas (£2.88m), and Marc Overmars (£6.75m).

The team features a two-man strike force with Nicolas Anelka (£437,000) being partnered with Robin van Persie (£4.05m).

These players won a number of trophies for us and some of them were members of the “invincible” team.

Which among them do you consider the best bargain buy?