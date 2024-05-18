Who do you think should be Arsenal’s priority signings this summer?

So, if you were Mikel Arteta, who do you think should be our priority signings to give the Arsenal team a boost next season? If you take a look at the Arsenal of 2024, it’s clear that they’ve been solid in every aspect. They’ve been looking like the most efficient team in the Premier League, but there are some signings that could elevate them to the next level and help them secure victory.

So, if I had to pick some deals, I would definitely go for signing Benjamin Sesko. There has been quite a buzz lately about him joining, and it seems like Arsenal is leading the pack to make a move for him. This 20-year-old RB Leipzig man could be a perfect deputy to Havertz.

To be honest, Havertz has been performing admirably, leading the attack, so it would be a shame to simply drop him to the bench and miss what he offers (the goals and assists). Perhaps Mikel Arteta could gradually introduce Sesko into his lineup, with him and Havertz taking turns up front over the next season. One great thing about signing Sesko is that he’s versatile and can also play as a winger.

Aside from Sesko, I might think about bringing in a right-winger if Gabriel Jesus decides to leave. In the upcoming season, it would be great for Bukayo Saka to have a capable deputy who can step in and help lighten his workload when needed. If Jesus were to leave, I’d consider signing someone like Pedro Neto to fill his position. But the Arsenal No. 9, if he stays like Arteta said he would, he has shown he has the experience and technical ability to be a great deputy for Saka.

I think Martin Zubimendi would be a great addition to the midfield. Paying his £51 million release clause won’t be too much to ask given his quality, but the real task will be convincing him to join. So basically, Zubimendi’s Arsenal swoop could go down to the club, pitching him the Arsenal project and showing him how he fits into the team. Arsenal could really benefit from landing Zubimendi; some say he has Partey-like abilities.

I’d pick Jorrel Hato as a solid defensive addition. The teenager has really made a name for himself in the Dutch league, and I think he would bring the kind of ball-playing skills that Arsenal defence craves. Hato could potentially serve as a backup for Gabriel or Timber.

With these signings on a good day, I’d hope the Arsenal line-up is as below:

David Raya

White, Saliba, Gabriel, and Timber

Zubimendi, Rice, and Odegaard

Saka, Sesko, and Martinelli

Darren N

