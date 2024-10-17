Who do you think should replace Eidevall as Arsenal Women’s Manager?

Following a disappointing start to the 2024-25 women’s super league season, which included 1 win, 2 draws, and a loss, Jonas Eidevall bowed to pressure and has resigned from his position as Arsenal Women’s Head Coach.

Apparently the Swedish coach submitted his resignation during a meeting with the Arsenal decision-makers on Monday, which the club confirmed on Tuesday morning. Following Eidevall’s departure his assistant Renee Slegers stepped in as interim manager, to guide the team in the Champions League match against Valarenga and the WSL encounter between Arsenal and West Ham over the weekend, while a search for a permanent manager is underway.

There is already speculation regarding who will take over from Eidevall. Many believed that former Arsenal defender Casey Stoney, who was notably present at the Emirates Stadium last Saturday, to witness Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, was a strong contender for the position.

Regrettably, according to the BBC’s WSL correspondent Emma Sanders, Stoney is not a viable candidate for the Gunners’ new head coach position. Stoney, instrumental in Manchester United’s resurgence, left the WSL in 2021 to coach NWSL side San Diego Wave.

The process for a replacement for Jonas Eidevall is starting immediately by the club. As it stands, believe Casey Stoney is not currently a candidate. #afc — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) October 15, 2024

At Wave, Stoney earned the 2022 NWSL Coach of the Year award, led her team to the 2023 NWSL Shield, and also secured the 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup. Unfortunately, her promising prospects in the US were short-lived, as San Diego Wave let her go in June after a series of disappointing results in the 2024 NWSL season. Her team had secured only three league victories in 14 matches and had gone winless in her last seven games prior to her dismissal.

With Stoney out of the picture, who do you think Arsenal Women should go for?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….