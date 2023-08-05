Who do you think should spearhead Arsenal’s attack in Jesus’ absence?

Gabriel Jesus is expected to miss the first few games of the season for Arsenal due to an injury. This has raised numerous questions regarding what Arteta’s attack will look like and who will replace him.

Eddie Nketiah has stated unequivocally that he is capable of spearheading the attack in Jesus’ absence. Of course, we expect Arteta to rely on Arsenal’s No. 14, with Folarin Balogun heavily linked with a move away, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other choices. Leandro Trossard, who shined in his preseason games as a Gunner playing the striker role, may also play there.

Other than Trossard, Kai Havertz could be an option, but could Arteta be tempted to use the German as the 9 when in the last few seasons he has failed to impress in a similar role in Chelsea’s colours? As per Darren Bent, Arteta shouldn’t think about unleashing Havertz in the No. 9 role, obviously suggesting that Arteta should use other options to fill the void Jesus’ absence leaves. “I hope he (Havertz) doesn’t play as a nine,” said Bent.

Bent, who discussed the Arsenal striker situation with Gabby Agbonlahor on talkSPORT, said so after Gabby claimed Arteta should just stick to his original plan to use Havertz as an attacking midfielder: “When I see Gabriel Jesus play, in certain games I see him play, and I think he should be finishing that. I think that was a problem last season, but you have goals from Saka, Martinelli, Trossard can score goals, and now you have Havertz who could play in that eight.”

Would you consider Havertz playing as Arsenal’s No. 9 in Jesus’ absence? or should Arteta stick with Nketiah?

