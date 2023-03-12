Who do you think would challenge Saka as Arsenal’s Player of the Season so far?

How good has Saka been this season for Arsenal? A lot of pundits claim that the Arsenal star is one of the most in-form attackers this season in the PL alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford, Mohammed Salah, Harry Kane, and Erling Haaland.

The youngster has been superb for Arsenal football club since the beginning of the season, and he has been able to impress when called upon and has played such a vital role in Arsenal’s good run this season that the ex- Premier League striker Glenn Murray sees him as an Arsenal player of the season candidate.

“There’s a few candidates, isn’t there?” said Murray about who he sees as Arsenal’s player of the season.

“You’ve got Saka; he’s got nineteen goal involvements; he affects games when his team need him to.

“He’s superb; I mean, how young he is, how mature he acts, and how he leads by example.

“And whether it’s this year or whether it’s another year, I’m not sure, but special things will happen for that group.”

Arteta is dependent on Saka, and this was quite clear when he opted to give him 90 minutes against Sporting Lisbon when he could have rested him. Saka is no doubt an inspiration to many; his humbleness makes him loved by many. The 21-year-old isn’t talked about as much as he should, but with 12 league games to go, we may just get to talk about him more. There’s no way Arsenal win the PL, and when pundits talk of how good Arsenal have been this season, one would fail to write a paragraph about Saka.

Anyway, without being biased, who is your choice for Arsenal player of the season? Tell us below and why?

Darren N

