Who does Wenger think will win the Premier League? Arsenal, of course….

Wenger knows one or two things about winning, and he sees this Arsenal team winning the PL title.

Mikel Arteta’s team was eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table before dropping points in their last two league games, reducing the lead over Manchester City to four points with a game in hand. Many believe that Manchester City will win the Premier League again this season, but according to Arsene Wenger, Arsenal will beat them. Wenger was asked on beIN: “Are Manchester City now title favourites?” He replied; “No, no, no. I would say Arsenal still.

“What you want in this position is to have things in your hands.

“If Arsenal wins their games, they win the league, so that’s an ideal position with a few games to go.

“Of course, Man City have an opportunity when they play Arsenal, and that could be the decider in the championship.

“I still fancy Arsenal; I’m not completely objective here, but I do. We will also have to see how much the Champions League takes out of Man City.”

Interestingly, the Arsenal legend noted that inexperience could be holding Arteta and his boys back, but that’s something even top coaches like him suffered from but managed to go past, just like he sees this Arsenal going past that challenge. “Arsenal and these players have not been in the position to win the league before.

“Hopefully they win it this year, and next year it will be easier.

“But now, when you have never won it, there will be a moment in the season when the tension comes in.

“When you start thinking more about the need to win than the process and how to play, it gets difficult. I felt that at Arsenal when I was there too.”

Wenger’s belief in this Arsenal team winning the Premier League is exactly what all Gooners require. We can trust a man who has seen and done it to predict how the title race will play out, can’t we?

It’s simple. Arsenal will win the Premier League in 2022–23, but to do so, there should be no drawing or losing going forward.

COYG!

Sam P