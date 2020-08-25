Who earned the highest money per minute and lowest per minute at Arsenal in the 2019/2020?

The 2019/20 Premier League season was an eventful one for most teams including Arsenal.

Apart from the individual problems that teams had to deal with, the coronavirus pandemic also affected all the teams in different ways.

Arsenal is one of the teams that were hit hard financially by the pandemic and the Gunners are still feeling the effect of it.

They have asked their players to take pay cuts and they have also made some of their non-playing staff redundant.

These moves have been made to help the club save money, but there are some players who have been earning their money regardless of what happens while others haven’t made so much money playing for the club.

Players cost clubs money and every time they spend on the pitch can be calculated on the basis of how much it has cost the club.

Betting Odds recently did some research on the money players were paid per minute that they spent on the pitch for their club and you might be surprised by the result for Arsenal.

The research showed that axed Mesut Ozil has earned the most money per minute at the Emirates with the German making £9,669 per minute from his 1,488 minutes played for the club.

Bukayo Saka earned the least money per minute at the club as he made just £89 per minute on his £3k per week wages that has since been upgraded.