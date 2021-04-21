Who else is reading between the Leno? (Opinion)

Arsenal’s goalkeeping role has been one of the most talked about this season, with Emiliano Martinez’s a regular talking point, but could we be set to lose Bernd Leno also?

Mat Ryan was given the nod to start ahead of Bernd Leno this weekend, in the 1-1 draw with Fulham, and the Aussie barely put a foot wrong.

Ryan was beaten from the spot after Gabriel Magalhaes was guilty of giving away a penalty, and Josh Maja’s penalty into the roof of the net was not to be stopped.

His ability has clearly impressed our side as the Football Insider claimed we are in ‘advanced talks‘ to sign Ryan on a permanent deal.

The Arsenal number two started in favour of Leno in the league this weekend supposedly on merit, but personally there is much more to it.

I don’t believe it is a coincidence that Ryan’s reported permanent move is currently in an advanced stage, and that he was simply the more deserving of his start, when you realise that the German made some controversial statements only days before the weekend.

Bernd Leno was interviewed as part of our pre-match press conference ahead of our crunch encounter with Slavia Prague last week, where we earned a place in the semi-final of the Europa League, and he claimed that while he was happy at the club, he was considering a new challenge elsewhere.

I couldn’t help but feel angry with the timing of his comments, as shown on Arsenal’s official website. Not only on the eve of a massive match in the EL, but coming so soon after the club stuck by him by refusing to guarantee Martinez the number one spot at the start of the season.

Leno has largely underwhelmed since the turn of the campaign, but this has been a big dagger in our back, and I can’t help but believe he was dropped at the weekend because of his comments.

Arsenal now appear to not only be trying Ryan out as a potential number one moving forwards, but also seem more than content to test Leno’s resolve on the subject.

Is Ryan good enough to be the number one at the Emirates?

Patrick