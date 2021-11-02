Who gets my vote from the four Arsenal Player of the Month nominees?

Four names have been selected for October’s Arsenal Player of the Month award, and arguments can most definitely be made for all of them.

Emile Smith Rowe and Aaron Ramsdale will likely fight it out for the award, with the pair soaking up much of the plaudits of late, and in a normal month both would have done enough to take the merit.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had two goals and an assist from his four league outings in October, but it was his hard work, his pressing, and his team work were near his best.

Despite our captain’s showing, he still appears to have been upstaged by three of his team-mates.

Gabriel Magalhaes has been a commanding presence in our side, and his organisation and communication along with Aaron Ramsdale has seemingly moulded our side into a real team, a unit which has proved to dominate some of the top sides in the division.

Both our goalkeeper and Smith Rowe earned a place in the WhoScored.com October Team of the Month, proving that they not only impressed on the eye, but were statistically amongst the best in the division also, and I do believe that they will fight it out for the award.

While the midfielder statistically had a higher average score, goalkeepers and outfield players operate under different scrutiny, and I feel like the fans will have been more impressed by Ramsdale this month, especially with his Man of the Match performance standing out in our minds from the weekend.

That being said, I believe Emile Smith Rowe has been our best and most consistent player since the season began, and at present, he would be my vote to pick up the Arsenal Player of the Year award, but there is of course plenty of football to be played beforehand.

Who is your Arsenal Player of the Month for October?

Patrick