Who gets the blame if Aubameyang plays through the middle and flops?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is currently suffering his worse goal drought since he moved to Arsenal.

The ever-reliable Arsenal captain is now looking very much like a shadow of himself.

Fans have understandably been frustrated by the latest turn of events and the striker would do himself no harm by returning to goalscoring form.

One of the ideas that have been thrown around recently as a solution to his goal drought is that the striker should be played centrally.

Aubameyang currently operates from the left side of the attack, leaving Alexandre Lacazette to play centrally.

Some fans and pundits believe that if he plays as a centre forward, he will start scoring again or score more goals than he did when he played on the left.

Mikel Arteta is constantly fielding questions about that and it is also always being suggested to him.

On a number of occasions now, he has hinted that he will try the striker in that position.

This could happen when football returns next weekend.

However, what happens if Arteta changes his position to the one that is being suggested and he flops again?

Will the fans and pundits who are making this suggestion take responsibility?

Would Arteta be blamed again for listening to the fans?



An article from Ime