Who gets the blame if Aubameyang plays through the middle and flops?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is currently suffering his worse goal drought since he moved to Arsenal.
The ever-reliable Arsenal captain is now looking very much like a shadow of himself.
Fans have understandably been frustrated by the latest turn of events and the striker would do himself no harm by returning to goalscoring form.
One of the ideas that have been thrown around recently as a solution to his goal drought is that the striker should be played centrally.
Aubameyang currently operates from the left side of the attack, leaving Alexandre Lacazette to play centrally.
Some fans and pundits believe that if he plays as a centre forward, he will start scoring again or score more goals than he did when he played on the left.
Mikel Arteta is constantly fielding questions about that and it is also always being suggested to him.
On a number of occasions now, he has hinted that he will try the striker in that position.
This could happen when football returns next weekend.
However, what happens if Arteta changes his position to the one that is being suggested and he flops again?
Will the fans and pundits who are making this suggestion take responsibility?
Would Arteta be blamed again for listening to the fans?
An article from Ime
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
The coach will still be blamed.
I remember Emery in his early stage, usually brought in Laca from the bench. Laca was changing games for us until most fans felt he should be starting alongside Auba. The pressure was on Emery and he had to succumb to fans demand. When it didn’t work out as expect, it was Emery we all blamed. How about Ozil’s situation
He won’t flop if he goes to centre forward. Aubameyang is pure class striker. He’s a centre forward. He scores when he’s in that position. It’s not just physical in the wrong position but being in the wrong position hurts mentally too
Also, Wenger made many big mistakes ie paying an undeserved huge salary to Ozil, not getting a Top striker when Sanchez was on the left and Ozil wad on fire, nit getting a quality DM and publicly admitting that he doesn’t believe in defense in midfield (if he had done these last 2 things we would have finished 1st over Leicester in my opinion. But in terms of attack a big mistake was getting BOTH Lacazette AND Aubameyang. Effectively pushing Aubameyang to the left and decreasing his effectiveness.
Arteta needs to make the big decision and drop Lacazette. Put Aubameyang in centre forward. Put 2 out of Willian, Pepe, Saka, Martinelli (when he returns) on either side of Aubameyang
But if he doesn’t go to that position, then only 1 person deserves the blame… ARTETA