Who has been the Arsenal young player of the year so far?

Arsenal has been helped by some of their young players this season as they rebuild under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal made Mikel Arteta their new manager at the end of last year and he has been helping the team get back to form.

One of Arsenal’s longstanding traditions has been the bedding of youth talents and thankfully, that has continued under Arteta.

The Gunners have given chances to a number of youngsters this season and some of them have been outstanding for the team.

The likes of Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock have made telling contributions to the team this season, but two players have stood out for me.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have been the standout youngsters for me this season.

Martinelli has scored ten goals and provided four assists for the team this season after coming from unfancied Ituano.

Bukayo Saka has also been one of our best players in the Arsenal team this season.

Saka has scored three goals and provided nine assists for Arsenal this campaign and he will continue to be an important player for the team.

It is hard to pick one of these players, but I think that our young player of the year, so far, is Bukayo Saka.

Saka has been more involved in the team and the versatility that has seen him slot in at left-back without problems makes him even more valuable to us at the moment.