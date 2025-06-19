Who Has Been the Better Owner, Glazers or Kroenke?

There have been some interesting articles recently about our owner, not all of them very flattering. So I thought I would do a comparison with the owners of our biggest rival, going back to when they first became involved with their clubs.

The Glazers bought Manchester United in 2005. Stan Kroenke bought shares in Arsenal in 2007, became majority shareholder in 2011, and assumed full ownership in 2018.

Family wealth and club debt

It is estimated that the Glazers are worth around 10 billion US dollars. Stan Kroenke and his family are estimated to be worth around 28 billion US dollars.

Since 2007, the Glazers have reportedly spent £1.2 billion on debt interest, debt repayments, dividends, and fees claimed by members of their family.

Arsenal owe £324.1 million to Stan Kroenke, including loans made over the past four years. These loans are not interest-free, but they are understood to be at low interest rates. To my knowledge, Mr Kroenke has only taken money from the club once – a £1 million payment for work done.

Club value, squad investment, and infrastructure

In 2007, Manchester United was valued at 1.8 billion euros. In 2025, that valuation has grown to 6.6 billion euros.

In 2007, Arsenal was valued at 915 million euros. In 2025, the club is valued at 1.1 billion euros.

In terms of squad value:

Manchester United’s 2007 squad was worth 643.10 million euros. In 2025, it is valued at 262.4 million euros.

Arsenal’s 2007 squad was valued at 262.4 million euros. In 2025, that figure has grown to 1.13 billion euros.

The Glazers have spent nothing on the refurbishment of Old Trafford. It is estimated that it would now cost up to £1 billion to restore the stadium to its former glory.

By contrast, Stan Kroenke has spent over £3 million refurbishing the Emirates Stadium and plans to invest a further £500 million to increase the stadium capacity to 80,000.

Transfers, success, and stability

Since 2007, Manchester United have spent £1.43 billion on transfers. Of that, just over £700 million has been spent since 2018.

Since 2007, Arsenal have spent £1.365 billion on transfers. Of that, £951.5 million has been spent since 2018.

In terms of league consistency, both clubs have averaged a fourth-place finish in the Premier League since 2007.

Managerial turnover:

Manchester United have had eight managers (including caretakers) since 2007.

Arsenal have had five in the same period.

Trophies since 2007:

Manchester United have won 16 trophies, including six Community Shields.

Arsenal have won nine trophies, including five Community Shields. History of Arsenal’s Community Shield wins.

For reference, United count the Community Shield among their trophies on the club’s official website. Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, they have won five trophies.

I will leave it to you to decide which owner has invested more into the club, the ground, and its players. But I, for one, would not swap them over for all the tea in China.

ken1945