Who Has Been the Better Owner, Glazers or Kroenke?

There have been some interesting articles recently about our owner, not all of them very flattering. So I thought I would do a comparison with the owners of our biggest rival, going back to when they first became involved with their clubs.

The Glazers bought Manchester United in 2005. Stan Kroenke bought shares in Arsenal in 2007, became majority shareholder in 2011, and assumed full ownership in 2018.

Family wealth and club debt

It is estimated that the Glazers are worth around 10 billion US dollars. Stan Kroenke and his family are estimated to be worth around 28 billion US dollars.

Since 2007, the Glazers have reportedly spent £1.2 billion on debt interest, debt repayments, dividends, and fees claimed by members of their family.

Arsenal owe £324.1 million to Stan Kroenke, including loans made over the past four years. These loans are not interest-free, but they are understood to be at low interest rates. To my knowledge, Mr Kroenke has only taken money from the club once – a £1 million payment for work done.

Club value, squad investment, and infrastructure

In 2007, Manchester United was valued at 1.8 billion euros. In 2025, that valuation has grown to 6.6 billion euros.

In 2007, Arsenal was valued at 915 million euros. In 2025, the club is valued at 1.1 billion euros.

In terms of squad value:

  • Manchester United’s 2007 squad was worth 643.10 million euros. In 2025, it is valued at 262.4 million euros.
  • Arsenal’s 2007 squad was valued at 262.4 million euros. In 2025, that figure has grown to 1.13 billion euros.

The Glazers have spent nothing on the refurbishment of Old Trafford. It is estimated that it would now cost up to £1 billion to restore the stadium to its former glory.

By contrast, Stan Kroenke has spent over £3 million refurbishing the Emirates Stadium and plans to invest a further £500 million to increase the stadium capacity to 80,000.

Kroenke

Transfers, success, and stability

Since 2007, Manchester United have spent £1.43 billion on transfers. Of that, just over £700 million has been spent since 2018.

Since 2007, Arsenal have spent £1.365 billion on transfers. Of that, £951.5 million has been spent since 2018.

In terms of league consistency, both clubs have averaged a fourth-place finish in the Premier League since 2007.

Managerial turnover:

  • Manchester United have had eight managers (including caretakers) since 2007.
  • Arsenal have had five in the same period.

Trophies since 2007:

For reference, United count the Community Shield among their trophies on the club’s official website. Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, they have won five trophies.

I will leave it to you to decide which owner has invested more into the club, the ground, and its players. But I, for one, would not swap them over for all the tea in China.

ken1945

  1. Definitely Kroenke from financial standpoint, but he needs to give Arteta a Giroud 2.0 and a new inverted RW who can keep Saka on his toes to win a major trophy this season

  2. Yawn della yawn. How about comparing Kroenke with the owners of Manchester City, Paris St Germain or the people who direct Bayern Munich.

  4. I would say ours by only by a short distance
    You forgot to mention the sale of our old ground was sold to help finance the new stadium
    Until 2018 players were being sold off and weakening the team rather then strengthening the team
    AW has never come out and said there was little money available for the payers we wanted as we seems to bargain hunting all the time
    Our guys seem to be far better business people when it comes to the running of our club and let’s not forget….it’s a business not a love of a football club

