Who has been your standout Arsenal player so far this season?

Arsenal entered the second international break of the campaign sitting proudly at the top of the Premier League table after seven matches. The Gunners have navigated a difficult set of fixtures with composure and confidence, finishing a point above the reigning champions. With a more favourable run of games to come after October’s internationals, Mikel Arteta’s side are well placed to maintain their strong start. They have been just as impressive in other competitions too, winning all three of their EFL Cup and Champions League fixtures without conceding a single goal.

Summer signings impress early on

Several players have stood out this season for Arsenal, both new arrivals and long-standing members of the squad. The Gunners strengthened heavily during the summer window, adding depth and quality across the pitch. It will please the club’s hierarchy that many of those recruits have made an instant impact. Cristhian Mosquera, Martin Zubimendi and Eberechi Eze have all earned plaudits for their performances, while Viktor Gyökeres and the injured Noni Madueke have also shown promising signs.

However, the new faces have not completely stolen the spotlight. A few familiar names have rediscovered their very best form, most notably Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori.

Timber leads the way

The full-back pair have been instrumental at both ends of the pitch, providing attacking width and defensive assurance. Their forward runs have helped Arsenal unlock stubborn low-block defences, and their output has been impressive, contributing six goal involvements between them so far this season. Meanwhile, impact players such as Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have added energy and creativity from the bench, while Gabriel and William Saliba continue to form one of the most reliable defensive partnerships in Europe.

With so many standout performers to choose from, it is difficult to single out just one. But for me, the ever-reliable Jurrien Timber edges it as Arsenal’s most consistent and influential player so far this season.

Who has been your standout Gunner this campaign? Share your thoughts below!

Benjamin Kenneth

