Who hasn’t enjoyed Renée Slegers’ reign as the Arsenal Women boss?

The Dutch tactician has one more game in charge of Arsenal—the Arsenal versus Bayern Munich game—before her tenure with our Gunner women allegedly comes to an end.

After being caught off guard by Jonas Eidevall’s resignation (the Swedish coach opted to leave the club following a poor start to the season), the Arsenal women chose Eidevall’s assistant, Renée Slegers, to take over on an interim basis. The former Arsenal Academy star in charge of the girls has truly brought out the best in them. Statistics paint the picture of how amazing she’s been.

Arsenal under Renée Slegers:

– WWDWWWWWWW

– 28 goals scored

– 3 goals conceded

– 7 clean sheets

Since mid-October, it has been nothing but enjoyment for us Gunner women fans. They’re dominating in possession, scoring plenty of goals, and keeping clean sheets—winning the Arsenal way.

Renée suggests she’s enjoyed every moment of leading our Gunner women, saying, “It is all professional, from game to game there is so much work in the background we need to do. The most important is that the players enjoy what we are doing. The players put in a lot of work, on and off the pitch and that is what we wanted to achieve with the team.

“I was very proud in my other role, I am just happy I can contribute to the club and be part of it and work with these top players because it is really top players we have the privilege to work with.”

We have also enjoyed it. So come Wednesday night (versus Bayern Munich), it will be a special occasion. We’d love the girls to win; if they do, it would perfectly crown her interim managerial run. When was the last time a manager made you enjoy supporting this Arsenal Women’s team as much as Renée Slegers has?

Which Gooner wouldn’t love to keep this good feeling going?

Michelle M

