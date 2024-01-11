Who have been Arsenal’s top performing players in the first half of the season?

Who’s been your standout player for the first half of the season?

Arsenal have entered somewhat of a rough patch and everything feels a bit negative surrounding the club at the moment. Rather than just add to the negatives, I wanted to take a moment to focus on the positives of the first half of the season because, honestly when you look at the bigger picture, there’s been a lot of them.

Arsenal have brought in some great players and have had some great performances, yes there’s always going to be criticism and such but other than the recent run of form, I think we’ve looked very good this season.

The shining light in the Arsenal squad for me has been Declan Rice, since joining the club from boyhood club West Ham, in the summer, Rice has transformed our midfield and the way we play. He’s made it easier to transition from back to front and has quickly become a fan favourite. He brings a sense of calmness on the ball that last season we were lacking and he somehow makes the midfield feel competed and look a lot more confident when going forward and getting back.

He’s started almost every game since joining the club, playing 20 games in the Premier League and has also looked solid in The Champions League. His match stats don’t give him enough justice because what he does off the ball is almost as good as what he does on it, he creates spaces that others don’t see, he scans the pitch and can find a pass that not a lot of players could. He seems like a true leader and his years at West Ham have taught him how to lead a midfield. He’s probably one of the best midfielders in the country, in my opinion anyway.

Another honourable mention would be Saliba and Gabriel’s partnership and how well it’s been able to perform over the last 6 months. Last season they didn’t have the comfort levels they now do and you can tell that with time they’ll come to read each other’s games and can predict what each other’s next moves are. Both also being unbelievably consistent this season and have hardly missed a game, which is incredibly important when you’re trying to build a foundation from the back.

They both also managed to score a goal each in the League and although they have been solid at the back, everything seems to start from them to go forward and their involvements in what goes we have scored, shouldn’t go unnoticed.

We may be going through a tough period right now, but it’s characters like these that will help us bounce back into shape as we go into the second half of the season. We’re still in this!

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Who have been your best players this season so far?

Daisy Mae

