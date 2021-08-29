“Who he’s trying to impress?” Premier League legend slams Xhaka

Alan Shearer has slammed Granit Xhaka for his red card against Manchester City, which resulted in Arsenal failing to fight back in their 5-0 loss to the champions.
The Gunners had already been chasing the game and would have wanted a senior player like Xhaka to help them lead the younger players.
Instead, the former Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder lost his head and went in with a two-footed tackle on Joao Cancelo.
He was shown a straight red card and from then on Arsenal had their work cut out for them.
Xhaka was an Arsenal captain before they stripped him of the armband for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
He also has reportedly signed a new Arsenal deal after the Gunners staved off interest from AS Roma in this transfer window.
This was a terrible way to show why he was kept at the club and Shearer slammed him for making mistakes and earning an 11th sending off in his career.
‘That’s 11 red cards in his career, you can’t excuse this,’ the former striker said via Mail Sport.
‘All he’s said to his teammates is “sorry you’re on your own I don’t feel this today”. Who he’s trying to impress? I don’t know.
‘You cannot tackle and go in like that, we all know the rules. He’s putting his opponent in danger.
‘It’s the correct decision and he’s said to his teammates ‘’sorry you’re on your own thanks very much I don’t fancy it today’’.
‘He (Arteta) will be raging at that tackle. You’re up against it anyway, you can’t afford to do that kind of thing.’
to me Arteta is tactically brain dead, he has no idea about systems positioning of players, nor can he get 11 fit players on to the pitch they all look shattered after 10 minutes, it was time for him to go at the end of last season. when he remained with us i thought that the main player we needed would be bought in first weeks (a no 10) to make us more potent in attack. But he wasted 7 weeks chasing a defender and after 3 games its 9 leaked goals and none scored. we can slag off all the lesser teams but at least there managers have a game plan Arteta has nothing. time for choices to be made relegation or Arteta I know my choice
I dont blame Xhaka, I 100% blame Arteta and Edu. Should’ve taken the 12-15mil from Roma and ran.
Let’s not forget he also got a new contract. But according to some on here the new contract means we’ll now get 30mil minimum for him when we do sell 🤣
The excuse they are giving Arteta is not his dream 11 squad, that is why you have back up or 2nd team, no excuse for this clueless Arteta and for Pep he love to see Arsenal fans to suffer in pain and it is his joy that arsenal not doing well. No problem all Arteta dream squad will be back before Norwich game, let wait till then. But honestly we have a stupid owner and stupid board, who still don’t want to spend money on super quality players. All those player they got will not improve this squad position from 8th. Don’t see why we could not go for Maddison, Declan Rice, bissouma… They spend money on wrong players.