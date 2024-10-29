Who I think Arsenal Women’s new manager should be. What about you?

LEIGH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Manager Casey Stoney of Manchester United Women watches the warm up ahead of the FA Women's Continental League Cup Semi-Final match between Manchester United Women and Chelsea FC Women at Leigh Sports Village on January 29, 2020 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Arsenal Women are currently in the international break and our players have been keeping in form and shape for their return this weekend in our big away fixture against Manchester United Women. The WSL clash will take place at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday 3rd November, kick-off: 12.30PM UK.

Since Jonas Eidevall resigned from his position as head coach/manager, our Arsenal Women have caught the new manager bounce and walked away with two victories, one in the Women’s Champions League against Valerenga, which was a dominant 4-1 victory and a 2-0 WSL win against West Ham Women just before the break.

Renee Slegers, who is currently the interim manager for our women, is clearly getting a tune out of the women but who do I think would be a good permanent replacement for Eidevall?

There’s plenty of rumours going around and honestly, Arsenal don’t really want or need to be rushing this decision as they will want to bring someone in who can continue to build on the foundations of what has already been built, and with Slegers doing well at the moment, it doesn’t seem like there’s going to be much of a rush on things, but there are plenty of options and rumours going around about who would be the best fit. Personally, I’d go for Casey Stoney.

Casey Stoney is no stranger to the Women’s Super League and to Arsenal Women. First becoming the manager of Chelsea Women’s manager on a interim basis and was apart of Phil Neville’s backroom team for the Lionesses before she took on the head coaching job at Manchester United Women. Stoney took United from the Women’s Championship and got them promoted to the WSL and did it in style.

Recently she was over in America managing San Diego Wave FC and had a pretty good run of things at the Wave before this season when things seemed to start to drop off and she was later released from her position at the club after a run of bad games.

For me personally, I would like to see a woman managing our women. I think having that extra support from your manager and knowing that they will always understand you, no matter the issue, it a big thing in a dressing room, and for the dynamic at a club. I think Stoney will bring that. She’s known for bringing through young talent and giving players a chance to impress. Tactically she’s strong and smart and I think she could do incredible things with the amount of talent that is at her fingertips at Arsenal.

I’m also hoping the fact she is an ex Arsenal Women player would be a big selling point to Stoney, and she would be able to create something special at a club that is no doubt close to her heart. If given the right support and backing (which she would get at Arsenal), she could definitely win silverware.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

