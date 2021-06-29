Who is Arsenal target Marcel Sabitzer? Goals, Assists & highlights

Marcel Sabitzer is claimed to be on Arsenal’s radar this summer, as we look to make some solid investment in our first-team squad.

The Austrian is known to be an exceptional set piece taker, and has previously been likened to England legend David Beckham.

The 27 year-old currently plies his trade with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, where he has racked up 40 goals from 175 league appeaerances, but his current club are claimed to be considering his departure in the current window.

Marcel comes from a footballing family, with his father Herfried also representing his country between 1992-1997, although his son will claim to have had the bigger impact on the game, with over 50 caps belittling his father’s six.

On the football field, Sabitzer is seen as a leader, and is regularly getting involved with goals and assists, and he could well be a strong asset if we could agree a deal to sign him this summer.

Would he be the ideal addition to replace Martin Odegaard, who has since returned to Real Madrid after a successful loan spell?

Patrick