Who is Arsenal target Mert Muldur? Skill, dribbling and key passing

Mert Muldur has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal this summer, but who is he?

The 22 year-old was born in Austria in 1999, and spent his years growing up in the city of his birth Vienna, eventually joining Rapid Wien’s academy at the age of six.

Despite spending his years growing up in Osterreich, he opted to commit his allegiance to his parents’ birthland in Turkey, who he played for during the current Euro 2020, although his side didn’t pick up a single point from Group A and have been eliminated already.

Muldur is no longer plying his trade in Austria either, having left Wien to join Serie A side Sassuolo in Italy, where he has continued toevolve his football.

Mert was previously a centre-forward, before making the move into defence, and has more recently switched from playing at centre-back to an attacking full-back, where he has been impressing most recently.

For his club, he predominantly plays on the right, but during the recent international tournament he was utilised on the left, where he more than held his own also.

We’ve found a skit of some of his best bits which we’ve shared with you below, with TheAthletic revealing our interest in the defender.

Would Muldur be a decent Bellerin replacement? Or would he be more suited to playing as back-up to both our first-choice options at full-back?

Patrick