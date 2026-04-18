Who is Arsenal’s worst player this season?

Arsenal’s current squad includes several top players, and their strong form in both the Premier League and the Champions League has been driven by a number of key performers. Consistent displays across the campaign have helped the club remain competitive in two demanding competitions.

Mikel Arteta is leading one of the finest Arsenal sides many supporters have seen at the Emirates, and that naturally brings significant expectations. With standards now much higher, attention has turned to which players have delivered regularly and which have struggled to maintain the same level.

Domestic Concerns

Several members of the squad have performed well and continued to prove dependable throughout the season. However, not every player has impressed in every competition, and some have found it difficult to reproduce their European displays in league football.

Gabriel Martinelli appears to fall into that category. According to Football365, he has been Arsenal’s “worst player in the league this season”, having received the lowest overall rating among the Gunners’ leading stars. His domestic performances have not matched expectations.

European Impact

Despite that criticism, the same report acknowledged that Martinelli has been in terrific form for Arsenal in Europe. He has delivered strong performances in several continental matches, showing that he remains capable of influencing important fixtures when given the opportunity.

Martinelli is expected to continue doing all he can to stay fit for the team. Injuries elsewhere in the squad could mean Arsenal must keep relying on him between now and the end of the campaign, including in Premier League matches, where improvements will be required.

His poor league form could be one reason Arsenal has decided to cash in on him at the end of the season. Even so, the winger will surely want to finish his spell at the club on a high and make a positive contribution in the closing weeks.

There is still time for Martinelli to change the narrative surrounding his season. If he can combine his European level with stronger domestic displays, he may yet play an important role in Arsenal’s push to end the term successfully.