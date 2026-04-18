Who is Arsenal’s worst player this season?

Arsenal’s current squad includes several top players, and their strong form in both the Premier League and the Champions League has been driven by a number of key performers. Consistent displays across the campaign have helped the club remain competitive in two demanding competitions.
Mikel Arteta is leading one of the finest Arsenal sides many supporters have seen at the Emirates, and that naturally brings significant expectations. With standards now much higher, attention has turned to which players have delivered regularly and which have struggled to maintain the same level.
Domestic Concerns
Several members of the squad have performed well and continued to prove dependable throughout the season. However, not every player has impressed in every competition, and some have found it difficult to reproduce their European displays in league football.
Gabriel Martinelli appears to fall into that category. According to Football365, he has been Arsenal’s “worst player in the league this season”, having received the lowest overall rating among the Gunners’ leading stars. His domestic performances have not matched expectations.
European Impact
Despite that criticism, the same report acknowledged that Martinelli has been in terrific form for Arsenal in Europe. He has delivered strong performances in several continental matches, showing that he remains capable of influencing important fixtures when given the opportunity.
Martinelli is expected to continue doing all he can to stay fit for the team. Injuries elsewhere in the squad could mean Arsenal must keep relying on him between now and the end of the campaign, including in Premier League matches, where improvements will be required.
His poor league form could be one reason Arsenal has decided to cash in on him at the end of the season. Even so, the winger will surely want to finish his spell at the club on a high and make a positive contribution in the closing weeks.
There is still time for Martinelli to change the narrative surrounding his season. If he can combine his European level with stronger domestic displays, he may yet play an important role in Arsenal’s push to end the term successfully.
I think Saka has been by far the worst Arsenal player this season Maybe he is more interested in the World Cup for England Although he has picked up injury he has not looked the same player of years gone by since the opening day of the season It has been mentioned that he does not even look to play in Gyokeres at times and I think this has been proven Gyokeres will score goals given the opportunity but Saka does not provide the service to him At times Saka has become a one trick pony and his value to the team has been way below standard for far too long He should forget about England the club should always come first and Arsenal are way more important than the national side
You say that, obviously your opinion but I think he will be sorely missed today!
At least he has had his moments. Unfortunately he seems to be the fall guy. Saka has been poor all season, but as he is “one of our own”, he gets a pass and a whopper pay rise to boot.
I don’t believe it’s their fault at all, you don’t suddenly go from being brilliant footballers to poor footballers. The system, the negative undertones, the over the top micro management from the sidelines have these once brilliant footballers in a rut. You see it with every day jobs when micro managers take over and football is no different.
Having a striker stay central changed things too, Havertz and Jesus used to drift wide and occupy the defenders to free them both up. We also used up have overlapping film backs in White and Tierney to help there too. Without all that, Martinelli and Saka, Madueke and Trossard as well, have become too predictable, running into cul de sacs with no end product anymore.
I’d rather single out the worst player on each of the other 19 PL clubs but that’s not close to being worth the “effort” either. In any case, I want Martinelli to try and do his best just like any other gunner.
Arsenal’s worst player this season?
I assume that means every game we’ve played in, so comparing his european performances to his domestic performances is weird to say the least..
We would be bonkers to sell him, absolutely bonkers.
But why on earth are we asking this question anyway?
Surely we should be backing every single player to the hilt, rather than singling out individuals?
Is it just The Arsenal fanbase that gets delight in finding scapegoat and individuals to pounce upon?! SIGH!!
Ken, it’s Mr Click & Mrs Bait at it once more.
Wrong!!! There is no “worst player”, but some “not our best” players, from whom you could select a list of at most five, from “poor” to “not so bad”, really.
Blind alleys, block ends, crowd and corner flag. He can find them all. So much in the locker, not a lot in the noddle. Still need him to produce something. Capable but not reliable.
For me, Martinelli can be one of the most frustrating players. You know he’s got something, but his consistency isn’t there. Not that I’m saying get rid by any means.
He seems to step up in Europe more than he does in the domestic games. No one can doubt his work rate, but his decision making can let him down a lot of the time.
Consistency is the key where he’s concerned. It always has been. If he can improve that, then we’ve got a good player on our hands.