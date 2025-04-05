Who is best placed to replace Gabriel against Real Madrid?

There is a cruel irony as Arsenal prepares for their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid. Understandably, much of the focus among Gooners has been on Bukayo Saka’s fitness ahead of the tie against Los Blancos and the extent of his involvement over the two legs. At the very least, the 23-year-old appears ready to come off the bench and provide the kind of moment of magic often needed to progress in knockout football.

However, the recent confirmation that Gabriel is now ruled out for the season is equally significant. In ties of this magnitude, the finest of margins can be decisive, and it is a testament to the Brazilian’s development that his absence is seen as such a pivotal loss.

Yet, to operate at the highest level, a club must behave like one. Arsenal boasts a deep squad and employs the third highest-paid manager in world football, whose responsibility it is to find solutions. The issue, as it stands, is that Calafiori will not travel to Liverpool this weekend, while both Ben White and Jurrien Timber face late fitness tests before the squad is finalised.

Here are the options to partner with William Saliba on Tuesday:

Jakub Kiwior

When Gabriel went off injured against Liverpool at the Emirates, and Arsenal were already without Saliba through suspension, the atmosphere notably shifted as Jakub Kiwior prepared to come on. Despite costing £20 million and being a full Polish international, the trust in him has been lacking. In a role where players often mature later in their careers, the 25-year-old is still developing. If Mikel Arteta lacks faith in him, why was he signed? The manager’s approach has seemingly influenced fan perception, often discarding talent that doesn’t align with his tactical ethos. Kiwior is aware that Partey was moved out of midfield to accommodate a full-back in central defence, bypassing him. If he starts against Real Madrid, this could be a turning point — but the concern remains whether it will dampen the club’s ambition.

Ben White

Arteta has previously preferred White in central defence, even if it meant moving Partey to right-back. Although White began his career as a centre-back, his transition to full-back was seen as a tactical evolution. With Saka’s status uncertain, the temptation may be to play White on the right to reignite their understanding. According to Standard Sports Arteta indicated that White’s knee issue in midweek did not prevent him from training, so the injury does not appear serious. Nevertheless, having started only once since November, managing his minutes is essential.

Jurrien Timber

When Aston Villa visited the Emirates, Timber was shifted centrally and Partey deployed at right-back — again overlooking Kiwior. A journalist questioned the logic of not trusting a natural centre-back, to which Arteta responded, somewhat defensively, citing left/right footedness. Days later, Kiwior returned to the line-up. Timber has played centrally for both Ajax and the Netherlands, so fans’ concerns are more about what his inclusion might mean for midfield composition.

Riccardo Calafiori

Although unavailable for the weekend, Calafiori could return in time for Tuesday. Arteta has played poker with selections before. The 22-year-old is an Italian international who has shown promise but has yet to cement a defined role this season. If fit, his presence could allow White or Timber to remain at right-back. It’s unclear where he stands in the pecking order, but he is likely to be more defensively reliable than 18-year-old Lewis Skelly, who is frequently exposed and out of position, contributing to goals conceded.

Thomas Partey

If White and Timber are available, both will likely start. If not, Arteta may be forced into the contentious decision of using Partey at right-back. This is where a manager earns his salary, as these decisions can decide ties. While Partey has been competent in this role, the greater concern lies in losing control of midfield — particularly dangerous against Real Madrid. It’s, ultimately, a compliment to the 31-year-old that his presence is considered so essential in the centre of the pitch.