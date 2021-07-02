Who is encouraging Aston Villa to make another bid for Smith-Rowe?

The most unlikely transfer rumour in most Arsenal fans eyes this summer is the possibility of Aston Villa being successful in their bid for Emile Smith-Rowe, who has had an amazing breakthrough season for Arsenal.
But the media, especially in Birmingham, seem to believe that Villa are still intent on getting the 20 year-old to make the move to the Midlands, and Sky Sports reported on Monday that Arsenal had rejected a second bid for Smith-Rowe.
Gooners cannot fail to still be a bit nervous while his new Arsenal contract remains unsigned by him or his representatives, and according to the ex-Villa striker Kevin Phillips, there must be reasons why the Villains have not been discouraged by Arsenal’s rejections.
Phillips was asked by Football Insider if he thought that Arsenal themselves are leaving the door open for further bids, and he replied: “They could be.
“You don’t go in with a third bid unless you are convinced to do it.
“The club will be speaking to the agent and the agent will be speaking to the player.
“We don’t know what’s happening. So much stuff happens with agents at times like this.
“Villa play great football. If they get him they are getting an exciting young player.
“From Arsenal’s point of view, they are letting a young player go and there will be a backlash from the fans.
“Villa are obviously being hugely encouraged by someone. He’s a very good player.”
So could it really be that Arteta is thinking of sacrificing Smith-Rowe to get the funds to buy his own targets?
Or perhaps Smith-Rowe’s agents are telling him that Villa will give him a much higher wage rise than Arsenal will?
Or could the player himself think that Villa are looking much more ambitious than Arsenal at the moment?
Answers on a postcard please….
Forget postcards, even metaphorical ones!
All sensible Gooners know that IF(which won’t happen) Arsenal were to sell ESR, the fans would go to war on our club.
No club, even ours , would be THAT daft.
I am not therefore(being a sensible fan) not remotely concerned.
JUST NOTICED A DAMNING DOUBLE NEGATIVE. IGNORE IT!
You’re right, a certain section of our supporters are against MA as it is can you imagine the furore if he allows ESR to leave, especially to Villa. Can’t see even our club being so stupid.
Arsenal is heavily interested in Renato Sanches.
Ben White will be an Arsenal player and so will Lokonga. Done deal!!! These so called twists and turns have nothing in them.
Emile Smith-Rowe has already agreed a contract.
I like Sanches, but we’ve got too many central midfielders like him. For instance, Partey, Elneny, Chambers, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Torreira, Guendouzi and Azeez
Maybe like Party, but the others arent like him. More of a power player with technique(Sanchez)…
Arsenal were booted out from the UCL a few years ago and now from the UEL last season.
Aston Villa are NOT playing in Europe RIGHT NOW. But, based on their performance from last season and with right additions to the squad, they seem to be better equipped to sneak into the European competitions before we do.
Until Arsenal can provide the highest platform for their best players to perform in the continental stage than what’s on offer to them elsewhere, these kind of rumours will never cease.
I suspect that someone who’s interest is closely inter-wind with ESR’s future is drumming this up in the media. Maybe for a lucrative pay cheque or added bonuses.
Whatever that may be, Arsenal must act NOW WITHOUT ANY DELAY.
Firstly, I will blame kroenke that get us to this level that make Aston villa making an attempt for our good upcoming young player. And secondly if the guy want to go, let him leave, the most important thing right now is for kroenke to spend huge money into squad and return us to the level we suppose to be. Just hope Edu and Arteta can have the fund to buy the right quality players for us.
Villa are expecting a big payment for Grealish. As a result, they’re looking to fill the void before prices become inflated. Smart business, but no chance with ESR.
Who knows what goes on behind the scenes, or between manager and player.
1. Arteta stumbled upon ESR due to injuries, not due to an eye for talent.
2. Arteta continues to look for a 10; Odegaard last year, Auoar rumors last year, perhaps this Summer too.
3. As a player ESR wants to play, and one could make a good case based on his performances to start.
Without European football, how many games will he get with a new 10?
I think it is smart from the young man; see the club’s commitment to him before extending commitment to the club.
Interesting to see how much playing time and chances youngsters get this year.
Will Martinelli get his chance or will Arteta continue with the lazy mercenary Willian?
Will Balogun and Saliba play more than preseason matches?
Personally I feel Arteta’s time and effort better spent coaching up ESR and Willock to develop characteristics he wants rather than throwing tens of millions away in transfers for players that hold little love for the club.
No excuses this year; can’t blame Ozil anymore, very little left from Wenger era, and our fixture list significantly reduced. Not to mention the majority of team hand picked by Arteta now.
Time to stop constantly chopping lineup; set his 11 and impact subs to bring on.
ESR is a real talent and it may be that his agents are doing their work bumping things up.
It may also be that Villa feel that the cash offer will appeal to Arsenal’s management more than said management worries about fan unrest.
The way things are at Arsenal right now I would take a run at us because we don’t clearly know where the boundaries are.
I am optimistic that ESR isn’t going anywhere, especially to Villa.
Nothing will surprise me about the one eye, he already sold our best GK, an almost 10 year investment just like that and a year after that we are look for a new GK. Just like his team selections, sub’s and player management, sometimes so confusing.
LMAO, what a joke of an article. Oh let’s write an article and put Arteta in the front line.
You had to insinuate Arteta might want to sell him to get his own targets even though you know the toxicity that statement will bring on here and how it will promote attacking the manager.
Wow, just wow.
Maybe Smith-Rowe has spoken directly to Dean Smith. Arsenal executives and directors have to convince Smith-Rowe to sign the contract as soon as possible
How the mighty have fallen. Now Villa are coming for our players! I hope this is just BS talks and that ESR commits long term.
As a Villa fan i don’t think the offers are a real attempt to buy him i think its more about showing ambition to our real targets and jack Grealish . If we do get him it will be a massive warning to the football world the the sleeping giant that is Aston Villa have woken up and are hungry .
Aston villa are getting a reported 100m for Grealish. They’ve gotten Buendia for a reported 33m (38m if you include add ons). They still have over 60m to spend on improving the squad. They’ll be hoping to get EsR for less than 40m and atill pocket a balance of 20m plus. That’ll be good business for them.
Arsenal will be very silly to let that happen. We strengthened them with Emi Martinez last season. If we give them ESR, we’ll be shooting ourselves in the foot.
We need to get ESR to sign the new contract ASAP and focus on improving our squad.