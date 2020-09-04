Who is getting excited about Mikel Arteta winning more trophies this season?

Great signings, signs of great things to come By Lagos Gooner

Hello Arsenal family. I believe we are all looking forward to the beginning of another premiership season; especially with the few exciting new players we now have at the club. With Willian and Gabriel on board, I am so convinced next season will be better than this. If I should make a bold prediction and say we may shock the world and win the premiership next season, would I be speaking our minds?

When Mikel Arteta was appointed as coach of Arsenal, I must confess that I was one of those who believed he wasn’t going to do better than the previous coach. But right now, what do I believe? I strongly believe that with the right set of players needed to fit into Arteta’s style of play, he would deliver a bigger trophy than the FA cup, next season. I won’t be surprised if we won the Europa league next season or even the premier league! Wow!

I am just this excited because I love the type of players we newly acquired into the club. Tell me one Arsenal fan that won’t be excited seeing the club actually splash out money to fix our defence, will you? Towards the end of last season, I noticed how Mikel had managed to transform our players into fighters. If I am asked to mention one player that really impressed me towards the end of last season, I would gladly mention David Luiz. Yes, you read me right.

David Luiz impressed so much, that not a few Arsenal fans were happy seeing him leaving our FA cup final match against Chelsea, before the final whistle. I personally kept praying he would start and end the game. But that’s in the past now! We won the game and that is all that matters.

So, what am I expecting next season? I am expecting to see an Arsenal team that will pick up from where they left last season. An Arsenal team that would start instilling fear into the spines of opposition teams, especially at the Emirates. Finally, I expect to see an Arsenal team that would qualify for the UEFA Champions league next season, while topping it with a trophy bigger than the FA cup. Don’t get me wrong, I love the FA cup but I believe we have conquered the FA cup; we need to start winning other trophies.

We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua