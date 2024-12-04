Who is likely to be Man United’s biggest threat to Arsenal tonight?

As we all know, our next opponent has undergone a bit of change in staff in recent weeks. Manchester United parted ways with Erik Ten Hag in late October and he was replaced permanently by Ruben Amorim, formerly of Sporting Lisbon shortly after, and you can say he has had a positive start to life at United.

In his first three games in charge, he has guided them to a respectable two wins and a draw in all competitions but his biggest test will come when they visit us this midweek. This is despite him bringing back a rejuvenated spirit to the dressing room and more especially, on the pitch. They look so much more cohesive and look like a team with an identity, more than they were under Ten Hag. The Portuguese deserves credit for this. What he deserves credit for is also for how he has been able to bring back to life some key players for United.

One in particular will be a huge worry for the Gunners.

Marcus Rashford has managed to score three goals in his last two starts under Amorim. Scoring first in his very first game in charge against Ipswich Town, as well as hitting a brace in their most recent clash versus Everton.

He did this first playing as the main striker against Ipswich, while scoring the brace as one of the supporting forwards in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation against the Toffees.

His role in the latter should be the biggest concern to us due to the freedom he’ll be getting to run in behind. Against Everton, he and Bruno Fernandes often played off Joshua Zirkzee who came deeper often to play as an inverted striker. This afforded Rashford the chance to use his pace more often. Though he didn’t score from any ball in behind, we’ll have to be wary about that.

The main point of this is actually due to the very good record he has against us in recent seasons. He has scored four goals in the last four competitive meetings between us with all but one of his goals coming from a ball in behind our defence. Since Amorim came, he has found a new found confidence, he looks more assured and that will make him a threat we should be focusing our attentions on.

Other players like Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes will need every bit of attention too but a fully fit Marcus Rashford that is flowing with confidence provides a different kind of threat, we need to keep him quiet!

Of those three players mentioned above, who will provide us with the biggest threat?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

