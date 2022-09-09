Who is, or could be, Arsenal’s best signing of the summer of 2022?

Who Was Arsenal’s Best Signing This Summer?

It has been an excellent start to the new season for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta. They may have lost their unbeaten record to start the new season against Manchester United, but positives could still be taken despite that defeat.

The hopes of fans have risen with the performances that we have seen over recent weeks, as a top-four place in the Premier League this coming season certainly looks attainable.

One of the reasons for the strong start to the season has been the quality that the club brought in over the summer months. But, who was, or still could be, Arsenal’s best signing of the summer transfer window in 2022?

Gabriel Jesus

There is little doubt that Arsenal were in the market for a quality number nine this summer, and the addition of Gabriel Jesus has certainly addressed the issue that the Gunners had towards the end of last season.

The Brazilian signed for the Gunners for a fee of £45 million after a hugely successful period with Manchester City. Despite playing on the wings for the majority of last season for Pep Guardiola’s side, there was always a feeling that the 25-year-old was best suited down the middle of the forward line.

Jesus was the key bit of business as far as Arteta was concerned, and despite being brought in for a big fee, there is still every chance that the Brazilian is still improving. Not only that, since he will likely be part of the Brazilian national team squad, that is among the favorites in the World Cup betting odds, it is likely that his transfer market value rises.

He has already shown his quality for the Gunners this term, as he has scored three goals in five league fixtures. That start to the season means that he is already on course to achieve his best scoring season in English football, which currently stands at the 14 he scored in the 2019-20 season. Keeping Jesus fit appears to be crucial for Arsenal’s chances of a top four finish this term.

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Gabriel Jesus wasn’t the only player that the Gunners brought in from the reigning English champions. Arteta was also keen to add Oleksandr Zinchenko to his Gunners side, and a deal was finally struck with the Etihad club for a fee in the region of £30 million. Despite being a fringe player for the majority of his time at City, the Ukrainian still played over 70 times during his six-year stay with the club. Zinchenko has been an important player for Guardiola’s side over the previous two seasons, as he has played 50 times across all competitions.

However, City were willing to allow the full-back to leave this summer, and he certainly makes the Gunners a more well-stocked unit. Zinchenko brings a wealth of experience to the Emirates, having played both domestically in the Premier League and in the Champions League for City.

He is also a leader, having captained the Ukraine national team throughout his career. His ability to play in a number of different positions is also a significant factor, as he is as able in the central midfield as he is at left-back, which gives Arteta more choices when it comes to injuries that are likely to come as the season progresses.

Fabio Vieira

The other big money signing that Arsenal made over the summer came in the form of Fabio Vieira, who signed for a fee of £30 million from FC Porto. He was certainly signed with one eye on the future, as he is yet to make much of an impression as a starter for the Gunners at this early stage of the campaign. In total, he has played just once for Arsenal so far, but he is likely to get extended opportunities once the Europa League and League Cup campaigns get underway.

Vieira certainly grabbed the attention for Porto last season, and he came to Arsenal with a wealth of experience from the Portuguese league, as he had played just over 70 times during his three years with the first team. The 22-year-old scored ten goals during that period, and certainly excelled as a wide man and getting the ball into the box.

Matt Turner

As well as the big money additions brought in by the club, Arsenal also made signings for the future. One of the additions was the signing of American goalkeeper Matt Turner in a £7 million deal. The 28-year-old is expected to be the main competition for Aaron Ramsdale this season, but minutes in the Premier League are likely to be dependent on the Number One’s fitness. During his time in the MLS, Turner played over 100 times for the New England Revolution.

Marquinhos

The final addition the club made over the summer was the £3 million signing of Marquinhos from Sao Paulo. The 19-year-old forward played just 33 times for the Brazilian team, scoring two goals. However, his potential was clear for all at the Gunners, and fans will have seen his blossoming skills in last night’s Europa League win over Zurich. He may yet prove to be the bargain of the summer.

What are your thoughts?