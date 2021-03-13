Who is really to blame for the Olympiacos goal on Thursday?

There has been a LOT of discussion about the goal scored by Olympiacos on Thursday night, with the blame mostly being laid on Ceballos, Leno, playing-from-the-back, etc, but in my opinion there is only one person to blame.

If you look at this video of the incident from Polsat, the goal actually started in the Olympiacos half, where Gabriel passed the ball to Granit Xhaka in the centre-circle, with nobody around him at all.

He had many choices to pass the ball forward or sideways to continue our attack, but he inexplicably takes too long to make up his mind and instead sends it back to Gabriel running towards Leno’s goal. Yes I have no idea why Leno was so far out from his line, but the ball should not have even been in his half!

Have a look yourself and see what you think?