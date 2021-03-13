Who is really to blame for the Olympiacos goal on Thursday?

There has been a LOT of discussion about the goal scored by Olympiacos on Thursday night, with the blame mostly being laid on Ceballos, Leno, playing-from-the-back, etc, but in my opinion there is only one person to blame.
If you look at this video of the incident from Polsat, the goal actually started in the Olympiacos half, where Gabriel passed the ball to Granit Xhaka in the centre-circle, with nobody around him at all.
He had many choices to pass the ball forward or sideways to continue our attack, but he inexplicably takes too long to make up his mind and instead sends it back to Gabriel running towards Leno’s goal. Yes I have no idea why Leno was so far out from his line, but the ball should not have even been in his half!
Have a look yourself and see what you think?
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Leno, Ceballos, MA and Xhaka all share the blame. But can we now move on?
People who understand football have seen for years the negative style and lack of real ability that xhaka possesses. He has been at our club for 5 years and in that time has been involved season in season out, management in management out and he has been, inexplicably, part of our demise. The guy is a total fraud and while he is here and while our incompetent management cant see his problems, we will struggle.
He was closed down in 2 seconds. This was not Xhaka mistake.
Xhaka’s fault, really? Stretching things a bit far, why not blame Gabriel for passing to Xhaka? Sheesh, we will be having an assists chart for mistakes next.
Leno. But Odegaard and Luiz would’ve been the culprits too, if Olympiakos attackers could capitalize on their mistakes
Nonetheless, we should stop blaming any of them now. The coaches just need to set a guideline for our GKs/ defenders to prevent similar mistake and encourage them to keep playing from the back
We surely don’t want Leno to give the ball away to Spuds’ CBs by doing a lot of long clearances. None of our forwards is dominant in aerial duels, so we have to keep building from the back like other elite teams
The manager needs to take some responsibility for these mistakes its him that encourages the players to do it and after being caught out and causing us to concede stupid goals he must surely realise it’s not working and stop this immediately to me there is no benefit of playing this way it’s just fraught with danger and just asking for trouble!
This obsession and dislike for Xhaka is really something else. Really an article to somehow and eventually put the blame on Xhaka? Not the two culprits involved, but Xhaka? Jesus,this one is shocking, I know the dislike for Xhaka is top notch no matter what but even this one is just screaming something else. You need help