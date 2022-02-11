Who is responsible for Arsenal’s red card debacle?

Red Card Debacle by IceWalker
This behavior of playing with 10-men and holding on to a lead is becoming a norm at the Emirates. If we are not holding on to a draw with 10-men, then we are holding on to a lead with 10-men. It is now very recurrent. Is it a coincidence or the referee’s fault or MA’s fault?
We are getting sent off, far too easily and constantly than before.
Just last night, it was our own Gabriel Martinelli’s. Two yellow cards within seconds (69-70) at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Thomas Partey, at Liverpool’s Carabao Cup defeat.
Gabriel, shirt pull on Gabriel Jesus at Man City’s defeat. Our best game in several years.
And our famous, “King of Reds,” no need to go further on this. I personally think, he wants to beat Patrick Viera’s record of 8 red cards; let’s see if he can do it this season, let’s support him. I can’t seem to lay my hand on how many he has had this season.
After last night, this means that four players have been sent off in six games in 2022.
I for one do not think it’s a coincidence. I think it’s from the coach, he is building an aggressive style of marking. Arsenal has been blamed far too long (at least, since, 2016 till date) for not putting in enough effort off the ball. They keep running around like confused people.
Maybe, part of ‘THE PROCESS’ demands players to mark aggressively. I believe with time, the players will catch up, except, obviously, “The King of Reds,” who says he loves taking risks.
Imagine we continue on this red card run and lose players to suspension, when we do not even have enough to comfortably win a match. It would be like shooting ourselves on the foot.
To make it all worse, Arteta says, “I have run out of ideas.”
What can we do?
Well, let’s, Trust The Process.
IceWalker
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
Firstly our red cards usually aren’t dangerous tackles so thats a big positive.
I think it comes down to our tactics and focus. Our half hearted high press I see as the main cause, it pulls half the team out of position resulting in poor position wjen our opposition is on the counter.
Either a full team press or not…how often have you seen just Laca/Martinelli pressing when other’s aren’t….leaves big holes in our midfield and we have so slower midfielders too.
It is Arteta as I feel the team doesn’t know the direction he wants to go, this is third year and yet no-one knows where we are going, lack of firepower, ill-discipline, no plan B, no leadership on the pitch. The constant berating, shouting and moaning from Arteta on the touchline towards the players and officials. It is a real mess, how we are fifth is beyond me it really is. I am still not convinced by Areta and Edu and I think a lot of the players are not as well. Lacazette is a former shadow of himself, the chances he had last night should have had a hattrick.
And are you a top manager?
Many people are responsible for the cards galore at Arsenal, not just the manager:
– The club should’ve enforced stricter rules, fines and education
– The manager should’ve made a better system to keep the ball possession in the attacking area, so our defense wouldn’t have to deal with the opposition’s counter-attacks too often
– The short-tempered players are the ones who make the decisions in the field. The coaches and other people at the club can only prepare the players for the matches, but they can’t control all aspects of a player’s life
– The fan websites/ channels, the social media and the news outlets shouldn’t have been stirring up troubles and gossips for money
Icewalker you have cleverly avoided going with facts when bashing Xhaka because you know the facts don’t support the weekly Xhaka bashing.
Your point on discipline is true though and it would’ve been better if Arteta work on this before it cost us big in the future and it will if left unaddressed.
I definitely trust the Process. It is down to the players. Managers cannot make spur of the moment decisions for players.
Its a collective but it stops with the manager. It isnt something that has been going on for a few weeks. Our indiscipline comes from wat back and starts with giving players luke xhaka
a new contract and the captains armband, making him a icon not making an example of him. The problem is the team, the players and what they are taught and allowed to get away with.
God my sausage fingers are getting worse. 😂
I like our aggressive style. Teams now fear our defence. It will take time to learn how to get away with the dark arts of defending like Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea but we are learning. Now we have to have teams fear our attack. Getting a tune out of Lacazette and Pepe would do wonders. The card table is not important only the PL table is important and we are 5th and closing in on 4th. Remember that at the start of the season no one picked Arsenal to make top 4. Absolutely no one. Every one picked Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd in that order. Top 6 was the best any one predicted for Arsenal. So Arteta actually has Arsenal absolutely spot on in the position we were expected to be. COYG
I know MA couldn’t anticipate the red card but taking MÓ off had a big impact,he knows when to keep the ball and very comfortable in possession.as someone rightly pointed out,we don’t seem to be very confident as a dominating team,this could be the reason that we seem to stop playing when we score/take the lead.
I would say the manager, as clearly the problem is discipline. Martinelli’s red yesterday, Gabriel’s this season and last season, all of Xhaka’s reds, they are all down to stupidity and happened at the crucial stages of the game. None of these red cards saved us any points. Xhaka’s one against Liverpool probably saved a goal but it doomed rest of the game.
4th red card of 2022. We have more reds than goals this year.