Who is responsible for Arsenal’s red card debacle?

Red Card Debacle by IceWalker

This behavior of playing with 10-men and holding on to a lead is becoming a norm at the Emirates. If we are not holding on to a draw with 10-men, then we are holding on to a lead with 10-men. It is now very recurrent. Is it a coincidence or the referee’s fault or MA’s fault?

We are getting sent off, far too easily and constantly than before.

Just last night, it was our own Gabriel Martinelli’s. Two yellow cards within seconds (69-70) at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Thomas Partey, at Liverpool’s Carabao Cup defeat.

Gabriel, shirt pull on Gabriel Jesus at Man City’s defeat. Our best game in several years.

And our famous, “King of Reds,” no need to go further on this. I personally think, he wants to beat Patrick Viera’s record of 8 red cards; let’s see if he can do it this season, let’s support him. I can’t seem to lay my hand on how many he has had this season.

After last night, this means that four players have been sent off in six games in 2022.

I for one do not think it’s a coincidence. I think it’s from the coach, he is building an aggressive style of marking. Arsenal has been blamed far too long (at least, since, 2016 till date) for not putting in enough effort off the ball. They keep running around like confused people.

Maybe, part of ‘THE PROCESS’ demands players to mark aggressively. I believe with time, the players will catch up, except, obviously, “The King of Reds,” who says he loves taking risks.

Imagine we continue on this red card run and lose players to suspension, when we do not even have enough to comfortably win a match. It would be like shooting ourselves on the foot.

To make it all worse, Arteta says, “I have run out of ideas.”

What can we do?

Well, let’s, Trust The Process.

