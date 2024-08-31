Who is the best WSL summer signing so far? Caldentey to Arsenal? Miedema to City? Kirby to Brighton?

Women’s Super League sides have until 11pm on Friday September 13th to do business.

The 2024/25 WSL season starts the following weekend, with Arsenal Women taking on Manchester City in a heavyweight clash at Emirates Stadium, which will be shown live on Sky Sports on the first weekend – Sunday 22nd September, kick-off: 12.30pm UK.

Arsenal Women have seen some big movements within this transfer window, with our most controversial departure being the WSL all-time top goalscorer and Netherlands international, Vivianne Miedema, who went on to sign for top WSL rivals Manchester City. 28 year old Miedema spent 7 years with Arsenal but she left as a free agent at the end of her contract, much to the dismay of Gooners. Is Miedema the very best signing of this transfer window?

One could argue that Arsenal Women’s signing of Spanish Women’s World Champion & Women’s Champions League winner, Mariona Caldentey, from Barcelona, is a major signing into the WSL arena. 28 year oId Caldentey spent 10 years with top Spanish side, Barcelona Femini but she too left as a free agent at the end of her contract. Is Caldentey the very best signing of this transfer window?

Fran Kirby left WSL Champions Chelsea at the end of her contract this summer. Arsenal were reported to be in talks with her in the early days of her becoming a free agent but did not pursue her further. The 31 year old spent 9 years with Chelsea but has now signed for fellow WSL club Brighton & Hove Albion. Is Kirby the very best signing of this transfer window?

Who do you think has been the best WSL summer signing so far Gooners? Any of the above or do you have other opinions?

