Who is the better player? Bukayo Saka or Cole Palmer?

Comparisons with Palmer is understandable however Saka is just a better winger.

Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka have picked off exactly where they left off last season, the Englishmen have been two of the most in form players in the league this campaign with both having been involved in a combined total 21 goals in all competitions already this season. When broken down further we’ll see that Palmer edges him out with the goal contributions, his total being 11 (6 goals and 5 assists) in all competitions while Saka’s tally being 10 (3 goals and 7 assists) but it just goes to show how they’ve been putting in similar level of performances in this season so far which has understandably drawn comparisons between the two attackers.

These comparisons started last season when Palmer was in the form of his life at Chelsea, where we saw him have a very productive campaign, mind you it wasn’t only with Saka that comparisons and arguments about who’s better was made. However due to the fact that Bukayo is the first choice right-winger in the England national team, such comparisons are normally targetted between the two because one is supposedly keeping one out of the England starting lineup.

Some performances that Palmer dropped off the bench in the Euros a few months ago after some not rather fine displays from Saka, further exacerbated the debate on who should be on England’s right-wing and who’s better in general.

Firstly I would like to acknowledge what a fine player Palmer is and I believe that most gooners like myself have nothing but high praises for him. However Saka is just better because of some key reasons I’ll proceed to play out in this article.

First and foremost people seem to forget when making these comparisons that the two of them are different profiles, one is a very good inside forward/attacking midfielder while one is your typical modern day winger who can go both on the inside and the outside. For this reason comparisons between the two are not even that logical, but for those that still want to persist, Saka is better in 1v1 situations while running at the opposition’s defence and also being one of the best wide receivers of the ball in Europe.

That along with how well he shields and carries the ball makes him offer much more in those wide positions than Palmer and that’s why comparisons with Bukayo Saka should not be made, even though I think he’s an amazing player.

There’s a key reason why Gareth Southgate and Lee Carsley more recently have utilized Saka instead of Palmer on the right, he just offers more!!!

Thoughts, gooners?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.