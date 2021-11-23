Who is wonderkid Ianis Stoica who’s being linked with Arsenal? (Including video)

Arsenal are being linked with a move to sign Ianis Stoica from FSCB, but who is he?

The 18 year-old has been scouted by our club for the last two months according to PlaySport, while Bologna and Galatasaray are also believed to be interested in his signature.

His father was a former professional, and it was for his former side Petrolul Ploiești that he was coming through the youth ranks prior to the club folded. After a short time in Freiburg in Germany, he returned to Romania to join the ranks of current side FCSB, formerly known as Steaua Bucharest.

He made his senior debut as a 14 year-old in the cup, scoring in a 6-1 win over Sănătatea Cluj, before spending loan spells with other club’s in his homeland. This season however, he has been playing regularly for his parent club, scoring four goals and being credited with one assist in his 12 league outings thus far.

The youngster is adept at playing on the wing or centrally in attack with his exceptional speed helping him to stand out from the crowd, and you will see below exactly why he is being tipped for a move to a bigger side in the near future.

Stoica may not be ready to make an immediate impact for the first team, but he would no doubt be an exciting addition to our ranks, and his ability to play in a number of roles in attack could also benefit him as he looks to break into the fold.

Does Stoica look a star in the making?

Patrick