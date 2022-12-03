Who is your Arsenal November Player of the Month?

Arsenal continued their fine start to this season in November just before the World Cup break and several players contributed to the teams’ fine performances in the league and Europe.

The club is now looking to reward the best player of the month with their monthly award for the most impressive star.

On its website, the Gunners have nominated Gabriel Jesus because “he created three chances in those games, and completed 70 passes in that time as he popped up all over the field.”

Gabriel Magalhaes was also nominated after he scored the winner against Chelsea and helped the Gunners to keep “three clean sheets in the four games Gabi featured in, while he won 12 duels and made five interceptions to keep our various opponents at bay.”

Martin Odegaard was also nominated because “Our skipper was at his energetic best in his three appearances during November, and capped it off with a two-goal haul at Molineux to help ensure we moved five points clear at the top of the league.”

Finally, Ben White was nominated because “We didn’t concede in any of his three outings in November, which included an immense display against Chelsea that helped secure victory at Stamford Bridge.”

These nominees and even more Arsenal players did well in November, which is why we have remained at the top of the Premier League table.

Whoever wins the award knows his teammates also did their job to help them perform as they did in the month. Who will you vote for?

