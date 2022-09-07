Who is your Arsenal Player of the Month for August?

Arsenal had arguably their best month of the year in August after winning all their Premier League games.

The Gunners have become the early pacesetters in the Premier League, with five wins and one defeat after the opening six league games.

To achieve this, most of their players have been in top form, and they have been delivering performances of the highest standards.

This should continue throughout the campaign, but as is customary, the club wants to reward one of its stars as the best player for the month of August.

On its website, Arsenal has released the nominees for the Player of the Month award and wants you to vote.

The nominees are Martin Odegaard, who has been in stunning form as the club’s captain.

Gabriel Jesus, who has settled into life in London with ease, and has helped with the goals’ burden at the club.

William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli are the other nominees you can vote for.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Every player at Arsenal has contributed to our recent success, and you could make a case for most of them winning the award.

However, these players did stand out from the rest. Which of them has your vote?

