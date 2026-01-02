Who is your Arsenal Player of the Month for December?

December proved to be a highly productive month for Arsenal, as they won seven of the eight matches they played, with their only defeat coming against Aston Villa. The run of results underlined the strength and consistency of a squad that is widely regarded as one of the best the club has assembled in a long time. Despite this progress, there remains a clear understanding within the team that further improvement is required.

Arsenal have been among the strongest sides in English football over recent seasons, yet the absence of major trophies continues to shape expectations. That awareness has driven standards higher, and December offered further evidence of a group determined to turn strong performances into lasting success.

Key Contributions During a Strong Month

Throughout the month, several Arsenal players delivered standout displays to ensure the team maintained momentum across competitions. The squad consistently showed balance and intensity, with contributions coming from across the pitch. Whenever the Gunners took to the field, their leading players were in good form and committed to making decisive contributions that translated into positive results.

While Arsenal benefit from depth and quality throughout the squad, certain individuals naturally stood out more than others. This was again the case during the final month of 2025, when consistency, discipline, and decisive moments combined to produce an impressive run of form.

The month concluded with a fantastic victory against Aston Villa, providing a strong finish to December and reinforcing belief within the fan base. The performance reflected both tactical clarity and a collective willingness to respond after earlier setbacks.

Player of the Month Nominees Announced

Following the conclusion of December’s fixtures, Arsenal Media named four players who stood out and were shortlisted for the club’s Player of the Month award. Supporters were invited to vote for the individual they felt had the greatest impact.

Declan Rice was highlighted for his outstanding performances throughout the month, consistently influencing matches in key areas. He was nominated alongside David Raya, whose crucial saves helped keep Arsenal competitive in several games. Martin Zubimendi also earned recognition for his impressive displays, while the ever-reliable Leandro Trossard completed the shortlist.

The nominations reflected the collective strength of the squad and the high standards Arsenal maintained during a successful December.