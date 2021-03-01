Who is your Arsenal Player of the Month for February?

Arsenal has released their Player of the Month nominees for February.
Last month brought mixed fortune for the Gunners, but they also enjoyed some huge wins.
They beat the likes of Leeds United, Benfica and most notably Leicester City just before the end of the month.
It was also a wonderful month for several Arsenal players on an individual level and the club has now nominated some of them.
The Gunners took to their website to reveal their nominees and first on the list is the ever-impressive Bukayo Saka.
The Englishman won the award in December and January and he is chasing a hat-trick of the award this month.
After providing an assist against Leeds, he scored once and provided two assists over two legs in the Europa League against Benfica.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored thrice against Leeds United and he followed that up with two goals against Benfica in Athens.
The third player to be nominated is Nicolas Pepe, who has continued his resurgence by scoring against Wolves and winning a penalty against Leicester City before scoring Arsenal’s third goal in that game.
Granit Xhaka is the final nominee after proving a solid presence in the Arsenal midfield throughout the month.
Who do you think should win the award?
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Auba is who I nominated
saka , easy one
I must go with xhaka alway’s there alway’s puts in a shift,
does make mistakes but it is time he got some credit for
keeping things ticking over every game yes every game that alone takes huge effort. So lets be fair to the guy he might be
error prone but so are the other players but he gets the stick every time, lets man up like he does and give xhaka player of the month