Who is your Arsenal player of the season?

Arsenal may not have secured the Premier League title this season, but there were still plenty of positives to take from the campaign. Several players delivered standout performances across all competitions, and the club is now looking to recognise one of them with the prestigious Player of the Season award.

Mikel Arteta’s side reached the semi-finals of both the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Champions League and finished just behind Liverpool in the Premier League. While the lack of silverware is disappointing, there is clear evidence that this team continues to progress.

Signs of Progress Despite Trophy Drought

The Gunners have evolved into one of the most consistent teams in England. Despite narrowly missing out on major honours, they showed resilience and quality throughout the campaign. There may be frustration among supporters, but it is also important to acknowledge the strides the team has made.

Many of the club’s stars can be proud of their performances, though none will be satisfied just yet. That mindset is likely to drive further improvement as Arsenal prepares for another push next season. The club is expected to strengthen key areas in the transfer window to find the missing pieces in an otherwise talented group.

Player of the Season Voting Opens

In recognition of individual excellence, Arsenal are inviting supporters to vote for their Player of the Season. According to Arsenal Media, all players who featured in at least 30 matches across all competitions are eligible for the award.

The list of nominees includes: Gabriel, Kai Havertz, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel Martinelli, Mikel Merino, Ethan Nwaneri, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, David Raya, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber, and Leandro Trossard.

It has undoubtedly been a demanding season, but one in which several players made a major impact. While the ultimate goal remains to win trophies, individual recognition can motivate as the club looks to build on a solid foundation. Make sure to cast your vote and support the player who impressed you most this season.

