“Who knows?” Manchester City star sends a title message to Arsenal

Manchester City remain determined to chase Arsenal in the Premier League title race this season, and they may yet close the gap, according to Tijjani Reijnders. The Citizens have refused to relent in their pursuit of the EPL crown and are currently four points behind the Gunners. Arsenal have demonstrated remarkable consistency throughout the campaign, and many observers expect them to secure the title by the end of the season.

Arsenal Seek to Maintain Momentum

The Gunners continue to perform strongly and will aim to build winning streaks as the season progresses. Despite a recent setback in their match against Brentford, which prompted speculation that Arsenal’s challenge might be faltering, Mikel Arteta’s side remains motivated to prove critics wrong. The team will be eager to return to winning ways as quickly as possible, maintaining their focus on achieving long-term success in the league.

Arsenal’s consistency has been key to their advantage, but Manchester City’s experience in navigating title races means they will remain relentless in applying pressure. Each week offers an opportunity for City to test the Gunners and exploit any slip-ups, ensuring the championship battle remains highly competitive.

Reijnders Confident in City’s Pursuit

Reijnders has spoken about the ongoing title race and emphasised Manchester City’s determination to continue hunting down Arsenal. Speaking to ESPN, he said, “The mood’s been good, but it was also good before. Of course we’ve dropped some points as well but it’s good and we are on the hunt and we keep going. We have to see of course, but if we keep going like this, who knows?”

His comments highlight City’s resilience and the belief within the squad that they can challenge for the crown until the final weeks of the season. With Reijnders playing a key role in their efforts, Manchester City are set to maintain pressure on Arsenal, ensuring that the title race remains one of the most compelling narratives of the Premier League campaign.

