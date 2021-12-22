Who Might Arsenal Sign in The January Window?

It’s almost that time again when clubs start looking to add or take away from their rosters. Fans everywhere are anxious to see if the player they would personally pick will make it onto their team and so it is with Arsenal this year. If you were to place a wager on your favourite picks, do you think you’d win? Let’s take a look at the players everyone has their eyes on to see if yours are in the line-up.

The Clock Runs Down

Just weeks away from January, the excitement is growing as are rumours of who Arsenal will keep and who they will sign.

Players Poised to Leave

It doesn’t appear to be just a rumour that Folarin Balogun, Arsenal striker, is making his way out. In fact, it is quite obvious he is looking for a new home when scouts are flocking to his games to see what he has to offer a team should they sign him when he exits. Don’t you think that’s a sure sign of his intent?

Then there’s Mohamed Elneny, Arsenal midfielder, who is rumoured to be out of a contract at the end of the year. His current contract expires and although his father speaks to the contrary, it is expected that it will not be renewed. This is why everyone is abuzz linking Elneny to the Newcastle team who will likely pick him up.

Since Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have beaten the record signing contract of Nicolas Pepe, it is thought that he will be sold at the end of the year as well. Unfortunately for fans, there is no new club associated with Pepe so it’s a wait and see cliffhanger to be continued.

A Look at Promising Players for the Arsenal Club

It’s finally time to look at those interesting players everyone is looking at as the next Arsenal superstars. Get out your pencils and paper to jot down these names when it’s time to make your wager.

First, there’s a striker who just might be in line to take the place of Balogun who is predicted to leave on loan. In line for that spot just might be Darwin Nunez, currently on the Benfica roster. Some have also thought that Arsenal ‘might’ pick Dusan Vlahovic, but it doesn’t seem like Arsenal is the only club looking at Vlahovic. It is also rumoured that Tottenham and Manchester City are in the competition so it’s still a wait and see game.

Since Arsenal will still be looking for a midfielder, Renato Sanches coming from Lille seems to be in the lead of potentials. Rumours also have it that Arsenal are not the only club he’s dealing with. It could be that AC Milan will snag his trade.

What about Isco of Real Madrid who has been on the bench refusing to warm up with the club? Could he be a target for transfer to Arsenal? For at least three games he remained on the bench which is a sure sign of his dissatisfaction with Spain, so he just might be ready and set to accept an offer coming from Arsenal.

The January window for trades is almost upon us so we don't have long to wait.