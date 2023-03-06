Who needs to leave Arsenal to make room for Arteta’s dream signings?

When Arteta took over at Arsenal, he must have dreamed of turning the club into the Premier League force it ought to be. When Arteta began his Arsenal rebuild, he had a tough task in re-instilling the Arsenal culture, which seemed diluted under Unai Emery. In his initial days, some felt Arteta wouldn’t manage, and they thought it was a bad bet to gamble on him to get Arsenal back to being competitive in the Premier League.

To cut a long story short, at least 3 years later, amidst Arteta’s “‘you must go’ calls here and there, the Spaniard has done it. He has Arsenal playing beautiful football, fighting, winning, and topping the Premier League table by five points with 12 games to go.

Arteta has managed to assemble a strong team that fights for him; one may ask, has he at last found the dream Arsenal team that he always wanted? Well, surely not until after this summer window.

Whatever happens from now until this season ends, Arteta has a big summer window in which he may dive in and emerge on the other side with his dream Arsenal team. But before we even think of who he ought to bring on board in the summer, we must agree that for any significant acquisition, some current Arsenal players need to make way and raise some funds.

As per Football Insider, Mikel Arteta already has three stars in Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Nuno Tavares that he intends to cash in on. For Tierney, a £30 million sale is eyed, while for Lokonga, it is hoped his value will rise as he re-establishes himself at the Palace.

For Tavares, he’s had a great time at Marseille, though the French side’s struggled once or twice to afford Arsenal’s reasonable fees.

With these three out of the picture, Arteta will be free to do his business and unleash probably his dream team for the 2023–24 season.

Who else do you think will leave to make room for Arteta’s dream signings?

