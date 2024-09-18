Who remembers the last time Arsenal beat Manchester City at the Etihad?

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on April 26, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) /

On Sunday Arsenal will take on Manchester City with the chance of going top of the Premier League with victory served.

However The Gunners haven’t won at the Etihad for almost nine years!

The last time Arsenal knocked down The Citizens on their home turf was in 2015, when they won 2-0 with Arsene Wenger still in charge at The Emirates.

After Nacho Monreal was taken down in the box by Yaya Toure, Arsenal were awarded a penalty with Santi Cazorla stepping up and putting The Gunners into the lead, on 24 minutes.

In the second half inside the 67th minute Olivier Giroud, our main talisman at the time, doubled Arsenals advantage with a slicing header with no man on him.

The celebration saw Arsenal kill off Manuel Pellegrini’s Manchester City 12 game unbeaten run at the time.

The Etihad has seemed to curse Arsenal more often than not even then, the occasion marked Wenger’s first victory at the ground since five years earlier in 2010 when City were defeated 3-0.

After the impressive master plan paid off over City, Arsenal would end up finishing third with City finishing above The Gunners in second, witnessing Chelsea claim the 2014/15 Premier League title instead.

Hopefully Mikel Arteta’s Gunners can put their current winless streak against City to an end for good, in five days time!

Liam Harding

