Who said Arsenal couldn’t attract quality players without a Champions League spot?

Can we finally stick two fingers up to those people that said Arsenal will struggle in the transfer window when it comes to bringing in top quality players, because we failed to qualify for the Champions League?

Managing to stamp down Gabriel Magalhaes’ signature surely sends out a message that no matter where you qualify and end up in a season or what you do during a season, there is always a chance for any player to end up at any club. Just look at the rumours from BBC sport linking James Rodriguez to Everton.

Arsenal managed to beat many clubs to get the signature of Gabriel, a young, talented player who will no doubt produce some quality moments in an Arsenal shirt and go on to become a very, very good player I’m sure.

On the day of the signing of Gabriel, it was revealed that it was Arteta and the fans who managed to help lure him to the club. With the Brazil contingent we have at the club and with the personal phone call made by Arteta himself and the messages being sent to Gabriel on social media by the fans, it is clear to see that the power is in fact at times in the hands of the manager and the fans. Not the club or the board but the people who make the club what it is today!

A season for us that ended in 8th place yet within the space of one month gave us two trophies, clearly shows the direction the club is heading and with the likes of Gabriel, Saliba, Aubameyang and many other talents in the team, surely Arsenal are in a position to have a better season than the previous one.

Whatever happens we have shown that no matter where we finish and what competition we do or don’t qualify for, we are never out of the running for being able to attract and buy some top quality players.

Gooners?

Shenel Osman