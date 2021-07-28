Who should Arsenal build their team around this season?

Premier League, Who Will Arteta Focus on for Next Season?

Over the past few footballing seasons, it is correct to say that according to their standards, Arsenal has underperformed. For starters, the club has been out of Europe’s elite competition, the Champions League, for years now. Additionally, the hopes and quest for European glory was put out by Villarreal last season, who went all the way and won the trophy against Arsenal’s Premier League rivals, Manchester United.

Regardless of that, Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s Manager, is looking to strengthen his side for the coming season. This comes as a shock to many since, after one of their worst campaigns in twenty-five years, it looks like he is still working to keep his job. They will now be looking to recover, improve on their game, and get back to playing at the highest level.

So, with most bookmakers in the UK predicting an average season for Arsenal, who will Arteta try to build his team around? Below are some of these players.

Emile Smith-Rowe

Smith-Rowe is one of the players who stood out from the crowd even though they had a bad season. The technically gifted player has already renewed his Arsenal contract, which ended up with him receiving the “number 10” jersey. He is an aesthetically pleasing player with an energetic display from minute 1 to minute 90.

He is, without a doubt, one of the best players that Arteta is planning to build his team on. In fact, you might have noticed that Arsenal started to have an amazingly better season once he was incorporated into the team. He will surely be a key player for the Gunners in the 2021/22 season.

Bukayo Saka

Even though Saka has had a couple of rough days in the past weeks (he lost the 2020 Euro finals with England), Bukayo Saka is another homegrown footballing talent hailing from Arsenal. The 19-year-old has been a key player for the Gunners, and it seems like he will continue to be. His contribution in the league and the Europa League last season didn’t go unnoticed. He was among the few starters that shone bright and was awarded Arsenal’s Player of the Season trophy.

Arteta can build his team around Saka. He is a good player who can score, assist, and impact the game. He can play different positions, from a wingback to a winger. It is up to Arteta to develop the right formation to get the most out of him.

Ben White

The transfer window is open, and Arsenal has been one of the busiest teams in the Premier League. Among their recruits is English defender Ben White. He has been brought in from Brighton and Hove Albion as an addition to the defense.

White has been a good player for Brighton, offering both a physical and a technical presence for his team. He had an impressive campaign last season, which was his first campaign in the top flight. Therefore, Arteta is determined to fix their defense weaknesses and will most likely focus on White to do so.

Conclusion

Yes, Arsenal has not been where every football enthusiast expects them to be. However, with the signings they are making, the players they have, and a manager hungry to prove himself, Arsenal can be a force to reckon with come next season.